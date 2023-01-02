Homeless tent encampment on Erie Street on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

A homeless tent encampment lines Erie Street in the Mission district on Dec. 29.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Despite the confusion sparked by a judge’s ruling last month, The City can — and continues to — clear homeless encampments.

A U.S. District Court judge declared Dec. 23 that San Francisco’s haphazard approach to clearing encampments likely violates the constitutional rights of the homeless.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like