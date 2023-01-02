Despite the confusion sparked by a judge’s ruling last month, The City can — and continues to — clear homeless encampments.
A U.S. District Court judge declared Dec. 23 that San Francisco’s haphazard approach to clearing encampments likely violates the constitutional rights of the homeless.
But Judge Donna Ryu’s preliminary injunction didn’t bar The City from clearing alleyways and sidewalks. Instead, she only insisted that San Francisco follow its own policies, which both homeless advocates and city officials agree are legitimate. Specifically, city workers must bag and tag unclaimed belongings and offer people shelter.
The decision illustrated The City’s inability to follow its own rules, and has since created uncertainty about how The City can now enforce certain laws. But it hasn’t stopped crews from responding to homeless encampments.
It also highlighted the overlapping bureaucracy — including the Departments of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, Emergency Management, Public Works, and even police — that The City relies on to address homeless encampments, muddying responsibility when it falls short. Multiple city departments passed The Examiner’s questions about the ruling along to one another in carousel-like fashion.
Encampments are likely to persist. The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing issued a report on Friday that estimated a $1.45 billion cost — in addition to what The City already spends — to eliminate unsheltered homelessness over the next three years.
San Francisco’s Healthy Streets Operations Center was created in 2018 to help coordinate the multiple city agencies and departments tasked with keeping The City’s streets clear and safe. Through Sept. 30, it had conducted 334 operations to clear encampments in 2022 alone.
When booting people camped on sidewalks, city policy requires that personal items be collected and stored. The people living there must be offered an alternative place to stay.
Prior to clearing encampments, homeless outreach teams are supposed to engage with the people in the camps and assess their interest in shelter and other services and needs. The Healthy Streets Operations Center then works with the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for shelter placements. If more people want shelter than there are spaces available, the teams must move on.
But homeless advocates argued in court that those policies are rarely followed. And The City does not dispute the fact that it does not have enough shelter beds to offer everyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness, which was recorded at 4,397 in February 2022.
On Friday, there were 481 shelter beds available according to an online city dashboard. But many of those beds are not readily available, according to the website.
In her decision, Ryu noted that The City barely even tried to claim otherwise and ignored “considerable and direct observations of violations of those policies, and (did) not provide a competing factual record from evidence within their control.“
Diverging interpretations
Ryu’s preliminary injunction quickly spawned diverging interpretations, amounting to either a simple reiteration of the existing law or a dramatic expansion of the rights guaranteed to the homeless.
Some city leaders interpreted Ryu’s decision as a requirement that San Francisco have as many shelter beds as it does homeless people before it conducts homeless sweeps. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman was among them, and said The City should consider all of its options — even if it means spending millions of dollars on a massive temporary facility few homeless people actually use.
“At the very least, we should take a serious look at, on an emergency basis, setting up a number of shelter beds equal to our point in time count (homeless population),“ Mandelman said. “If that means a giant warehouse, if that means 1,000 beds in the Cow Palace, we should look at the feasibility.“
But homeless advocates were quick to point out that The City barely lost a step.
“The operations are continuing already. It’s not too much to ask that the city bag and tag people’s property,“ said Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness.
HSOC “engaged 18 unhoused people” in operations on Thursday and helped place 10 of them in shelters, the Department of Emergency Management tweeted.
“HSOC is continuing to go out,“ said Jeff Cretan, a spokesperson for Mayor London Breed. “They help people into shelter. They are still going out and doing that.“
City officials have warned that a pause on sweeps could allow encampments to proliferate unabated.
Judge Ryu addressed that very concern in her ruling, and essentially told The City to simply abide by its own policies that require it to offer people shelter before forcing them to move an encampment.
“The relief sought by plaintiffs will not bar defendants’ efforts to ‘keep public spaces clean and sanitary’ or ‘allow safe access’ to sidewalks and rights-of-way since plaintiffs do not ask the court to enjoin any ordinances targeting public health nuisances or willfully obstructing streets, sidewalks, or other passageways,“ Ryu wrote.
In other words, she’s insisting that The City actually comply with its own policy of offering people a real, tangible shelter bed before kicking people off of a sidewalk.
Supervisor Dean Preston echoed that sentiment.
“I don’t know how some people read the court’s ruling and react with outrage that we are banned from sweeps, rather than being outraged that we are conducting illegal sweeps and violating our city’s own policies,“ Preston tweeted. “This injunction should be a wake-up call for our city to do better.“
How it startedThe court case began in September, when a coalition of legal and homeless advocates, as well as seven people who have experienced homelessness, sued San Francisco for its treatment of homeless people.
The advocates argued that San Francisco’s sweeps of homeless encampments violated their constitutional rights.
The argument was not an inherently novel one — recent court decisions, such as in Martin v. Boise (see sidebar), bolstered homeless advocates’ claims, and have barred cities from enforcing laws against people camping on public property when alternative shelter isn’t readily available.
The friction comes down to not having enough places to direct people who are homeless when encampment clearings take place.
The plaintiffs argued that there are about 4,000 fewer shelter beds in San Francisco than there are people on the streets, and there’s no simple way to find a bed even when someone wants one.
Prior to the pandemic, The City had a wait list for shelter that often exceeded 1,000 people, they noted. At the onset of COVID-19, The City abandoned that system altogether. Same-day shelter, when available, can require an hours long wait in line and is not guaranteed.
Still, The City countered that its process when sweeping an encampment includes outreach that offers to link people living in tents with a shelter bed.
But in practice, several homeless advocates wrote in testimony, The City’s process moves people along before the availability of a shelter bed is ever actually confirmed.
“We were of course very pleased that the judge sided with the overwhelming evidence that The City had not been following its own policies with ‘bag and tag’ and not offering folks a place to stay first,“ said the Coalition on Homelessness’ Friedenbach. “This is part of our bigger battle of really trying to end homelessness in San Francisco. This part of the homeless response is wasting tremendous resources that could be spent on housing. We want city dollars spent in ways that are effective and humane.“
The ruling
Ryu summarized that “it is undisputed that San Francisco does not have enough available shelter beds for all homeless San Franciscans.“
She also found that The City failed to counter the assertions of several advocates for the homeless who described witnessing sweeps that failed to meet The City’s own policies.
The city’s attorneys “do not offer declarations from (homeless outreach team) members testifying from personal experience that they offered an available shelter bed to every homeless individual affected by an encampment closure who wanted to sleep indoors,“ Ryu wrote.
The ruling does not prevent San Francisco from continuing to clear streets and sidewalks in accordance with its own policies.
Friedenbach said she attended and monitored an encampment clearing on Dec. 27.
“I was there personally today. It was in essence the same thing, the one difference is that there was a tent that was occupied, but the owner was not present as confirmed by other unhoused people there. There were valuables in the tent and they did take some property and bag it up and leave a notice. That was the first time I’d seen them bag and tag in years,“ Friedenbach said.
“It’s their own policies which they have chosen to ignore. If it’s unaccompanied property and not trash, they bag and tag it up and if nobody picks it up you throw it away then. If someone is not there with their property or someone is watching it for a friend, they can’t take it.“
Supervisor Ahsha Safai imagines that the Homeless Oversight Commission, established by the passage of a ballot measure he spearheaded in November, will have a role to play in ensuring The City complies with its own policies.
The Homeless Oversight Commission will directly monitor the department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, and advise on homelessness policy more broadly.
“We need to do better, and that’s part of another reason why we have the oversight commission. We need people to come in with fresh ideas,“ Safai said.
Safai argued The City needs to create different — and more — options for housing shelter.
“Once we have sufficient options, then we’re able to encourage people to accept (shelter),“ Safai said.
Mandelman is open to taking extraordinary measures in order to ensure The City can clean its streets. In his district, Castro merchants and businesses recently banded together and threatened to withhold tax payments to The City if it did not address street conditions.
If Ryu “is saying that we need a giant stadium’s worth of cots to prove that we have shelter for people,“ Mandelman believes The City might just have to do that. But he worried that it would amount to “literally throwing money away that could be used for Jenny Friedenbach’s permanent exits from homelessness.“
Mandelman successfully shepherded legislation, dubbed “A Place for All,“ that would require The City to maintain enough shelter beds and other forms of housing to offer a roof over the head of every person who wants one.
“In the grand scheme of things I agree we should have shelter for everybody, that was the point of ‘A Place for All,’ but the disagreement is on what do you do in the interim?“ Mandelman asked.
