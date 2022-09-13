Ward 86 nurse

Registered nurse Mary Shiels prepares medicine for patients at the UCSF HIV/AIDS Clinic at Ward 86 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in 2019. HIV diagnoses crept up 16% in 2021 after years of decline.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco’s bold target to reach zero new HIV infections took a hit in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, a report released this week by the San Francisco Department of Public Health shows.

New HIV diagnoses have largely been on the decline in San Francisco in recent years, going from 543 in 2006 to 160 in 2021, according to the most recent data available. That progress has been the result of citywide programs, as well as outreach and advocacy campaigns to connect people newly diagnosed as well as high-risk individuals with HIV to treatment and prevention options, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, a medicine that helps prevent HIV transmission.

HIV in SF Graph

