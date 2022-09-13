Registered nurse Mary Shiels prepares medicine for patients at the UCSF HIV/AIDS Clinic at Ward 86 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in 2019. HIV diagnoses crept up 16% in 2021 after years of decline.
San Francisco’s bold target to reach zero new HIV infections took a hit in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, a report released this week by the San Francisco Department of Public Health shows.
New HIV diagnoses have largely been on the decline in San Francisco in recent years, going from 543 in 2006 to 160 in 2021, according to the most recent data available. That progress has been the result of citywide programs, as well as outreach and advocacy campaigns to connect people newly diagnosed as well as high-risk individuals with HIV to treatment and prevention options, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, a medicine that helps prevent HIV transmission.
However, after a shortage of testing and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic, The City saw a 16% uptick in new diagnoses from 2020 to 2021, going from 138 to 160 new cases.
“We don’t necessarily know all the reasons why. But COVID has certainly played a role, and there are still a lot of staffing restrictions with COVID, and there’s been a real decrease in demand,” said Dr. Susan Buchbinder, co-chair of the Getting to Zero Steering Committee, which oversees The City’s effort to reach zero new HIV diagnoses. Buchbinder added that the rise in diagnoses in 2021 could reflect an increase in transmission but may also be a result of improving access to testing.
Since 2016, there has also been an increase in overall deaths among people living with HIV, which health experts partly attributed to an aging HIV-positive population. But for the first time, accidental deaths related to drug overdoses are now also among the leading causes of death for people diagnosed with HIV.
The percentage of drug overdose deaths among people with HIV increased from 11.1% in 2009-2012 to 15.0% in 2017-2020, the according to the report.
At least 27% of new HIV diagnoses were occurring in people who inject drugs.
“We must acknowledge that people living with HIV can face considerable structural barriers to care and behavioral health challenges that go beyond the immediate medical impacts of the disease,” said Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. “Our approach with community partners must ensure a ‘whole person’ approach that includes wraparound supports to address the many needs of a person.”
Report authors noted that the increase in overdose deaths coincides with a spike in drug overdoses deaths that occurred citywide during 2020 and subsequent years following the pandemic.
A total of 725 people died of accidental drug overdose in San Francisco in 2020, largely driven by fentanyl, according to data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In 2021, 641 people in San Francisco died of overdose, and at least 346 overdose deaths have occurred so far in 2022.
In response to increasing HIV diagnoses in homeless populations and people who use drugs, San Francisco is expanding what’s referred to as health access points, essentially pop-up clinics targeting specific populations. Community organizations that will be hosting the clinics include Positive Health Program Ward 86, Glide, St. James Infirmary and Alliance Health Project.
These centers will provide testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as substance-use prevention and treatment services and referrals to primary care, mental health services and food and housing services. Harm reduction, a health philosophy aimed at reducing negative effects associated with drug use, such as supplying clean needles to reduce spread of infection and disease, will be implemented at the centers.
HIV screening tests have largely resumed their pre-pandemic rates; however, some community-based clinics that offer to test have struggled to resume full capacity. In March, HIV screening at community sites was 27% below the 2019 monthly average, the report shows.
Community-based clinics reach individuals who may not have access to primary care doctors or face other barriers to health care. These can include the city’s homeless people as well as drug users — two populations that experienced a significant increase in new HIV diagnoses.
The proportion of new HIV diagnoses among people experiencing homelessness reached a new high of 24% in 2021, according to the report. And people who are homeless and HIV positive are also less likely to have access to timely care and virtual suppression, which can help prevent spreading an infection to others.
In addition to PrEP, the medicine that helps prevent HIV transmission, San Francisco is aiming to scale up solutions, Buchbinder said. One example is a long-acting injectable HIV prevention medicine that’s needed every two months that could replace taking a daily medication. This might be easier for some people who struggle to refill or maintain a regular pill schedule.
“That is a great concern seeing this increase in people experiencing homelessness and new diagnoses in people who inject drugs, and there may be substantial overlap between those two,” said Buchbinder. “People are often in vulnerable situations for HIV if they don’t have access to clean supplies or engage in survival sex; those are all risk factors for becoming infected with HIV.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.