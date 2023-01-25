Wooly Sheep

"With this simple name change, San Francisco could remind everyone that it's easy to stay warm and be warmhearted to sheep by choosing vegan wool and other animal-free materials."

 Wikimedia Commons

An animal rights organization believes changing the name of two blocks in San Francisco, even temporarily, can go a long way.

But one city official the've asked says things probably won't get that far. 

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen

Ronen told The Examiner said she "very much" appreciated PETA's work and "creative spirit," but she was "not able to take on their request" at this time.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

