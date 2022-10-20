A mysterious firework display sent shock waves through San Francisco social media last night. Confused and concerned Bay Area residents, noting a shaking ground and thunderous rumbles, wondered where the explosive sounds were coming from.
The San Francisco Treasure Island Development Authority had issued an alert via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to forewarn residents of the disruption. Apparently, quite a few people missed it.
Film activity along Ave. of Palms this Wednesday night between 8 and 10 PM, expect slight delays and fireworks over SF Bay associated with production. No impact to @SFMTA_Muni route or stops. Allow extra time along Ave of Palms. Back-up filming Thursday night based on weather.
The fireworks, displayed over the Bay, were part of a film production underway on Treasure Island. But there was one question social media didn’t seem to know the answer to: what's filming in San Francisco?
Now how do we make more classics in The City? Here's one idea
The shoot, which began setting off the noisy airshow around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, was caught setting up on the San Francisco skyline live cam, hosted by Treasure Island restaurant Mersea. Cranes, crews and barges cluster along Avenue of the Palms to operate the display. The cam, most likely at the behest of the production crew, cut out during the fireworks, but resumed at approximately 10:25 p.m.
Many of those that caught the impromptu exhibition from rooftops or hills managed to make the most of it.
According to the San Francisco film Commission, the shoot wasn’t for a film at all. The permit for filming was issued by the Treasure Island Development Authority to Next Unknown, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company. The video shoot was also entitled "Next Unknown." Permit fees ran Next Unknown $7,500.
But S.F. is slated for big screen shooting sometime soon.
Earlier this year, The Examiner reported on the value of big budget films returning to The City, bringing their revenue and reputation boosts with them. In August, the California Film Commission announced that San Francisco would serve as the backdrop for the remake of a Hollywood classic — “The Thomas Crown Affair.”
Film will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to The City.
The Film Commission’s press release at the time anticipated that crews would spend 30 days filming in San Francisco County. The original movie, released in 1968, was primarily shot in and around Boston. The 1999 remake, which starred Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo, was hosted by New York City.
This time, the shooting will bring an estimated 400 crew members jobs to San Francisco, as well as thousands of roles for extras and $87.9 million in qualified spending. California native, Micheal B. Jordan will be the leading man.