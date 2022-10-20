Fourth of July fireworks
David Yu

A mysterious firework display sent shock waves through San Francisco social media last night. Confused and concerned Bay Area residents, noting a shaking ground and thunderous rumbles, wondered where the explosive sounds were coming from.

The San Francisco Treasure Island Development Authority had issued an alert via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to forewarn residents of the disruption. Apparently, quite a few people missed it.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua