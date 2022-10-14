Steak tartare was on the menu and the line was out the door. It also barked.

The customers were trying to be on their best behavior, but steak tartare can get any diner excited, no matter the species.

Maple and Angus Choi

Angus Choi waits in line outside Bone Appetit Cafe with 2-year-old Maple.
Pastry

The petit gateau temps the four-legged clientele at Dogue.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.