You’ve circled around the City’s busy intersections for over 10 minutes, navigated dozens of narrow one way corridors, kept your eyes peeled looking for a sliver of room between two cars, and finally found the perfect parking spot.
There’s just one problem — it’s the second Thursday of the month. Or some date to that effect.
If you’ve been a victim of San Francisco’s notorious street sweeping tickets — handed out to vehicles parked on curbs during The City’s monthly or bimonthly scheduled cleaning days — you’re not alone.
Street sweeping citations are the number one source of parking violations in California, according to analysis by KSWB in San Diego. The city that doles out more of those than any other in the state? San Francisco.
The City tucked approximately 499,261 street sweeping tickets under unsuspecting windshield wipers or door handles in 2022, pushing it slightly ahead of Los Angeles (478,576) and San Diego (118,668) for most in the state, the outlet reported. Street sweeping violations were also San Francisco’s most ticketed parking offense, trailed closely by parking meter violations.
The Examiner reached out to the SFMTA for comment and to confirm the data, but did not receive a reply prior to publication.
A spokesperson from the agency told KSWB that the reason The City needs more parking enforcement than any other because “it’s the densest in California and the Bay Area. The City has narrow, busy streets with far more residents and businesses per block.”
The citations have become a massive source of vitriol and frustrations for San Francisco residents and visitors alike. Few experiences in The City are worse than going through a full day in the office or out on the town, only to return to a flimsy slip of paper on your vehicle, citing you for a violation that exists only one or two days out of the month.
Ask any San Franciscan with a driver’s license, and they will undoubtedly have a story or two (or 20) about street sweeping and The City’s often ruthless enforcement.
Lola, a San Francisco native, recalled to the Examiner that she recently, before leaving for work, moved her car from a street sweeping zone to a space in front of her apartment.
When she returned from work that night, she had a street sweeping ticket on her windshield. She didn’t realize her new parking space still had two minutes left before the street sweeping time ended. That proved to be enough time for a parking attendant to drive by, notice and slap a violation on her car.