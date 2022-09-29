With wildfire season becoming a year-round threat in California, and San Francisco’s persistent firefighter staffing shortages, the department may not be opposed to a little outside help.
A resolution, proposed by Mayor London Breed, is circulating City Hall that would authorize the San Francisco Fire Department to join the Firefighter Property Program, which would open S.F. up to gifted equipment from the Department of Defense (DoD).
Equipment could mean vehicles, tools, or warehouse items — anything considered imminently necessary for the prevention or suppression of fires. The partnership would also cover equipment related to emergency medical services or disaster relief. It is part of what the DoD has determined to be "excess" to their immediate needs but could be useful for firefighting or emergency services elsewhere.
The program, facilitated through the state via CAL FIRE, partners with local departments and volunteer firefighting operations for increased fire safety nationwide. It operates through the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service. In 2021, California borrowed 8,556 equipment items at a value of $3,911,880.
Once in the possession of the borrower, maintenance, transport and repair costs are assumed. If the equipment bares military insignia or coloring, that will have to be painted over.
As reported by the Examiner earlier this year, San Francisco is actively recruiting firefighters as the COVID 19 pandemic sparked burnout and much of its staff hit retirement age. As a result, their overtime budget soared.
The resolution was on the agenda of the Budget and Finance committee yesterday. Eventually, it will be presented to the Board of Supervisors.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.