The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday and, for the third straight winter, Chinese New Year zodiac animal statues, designed by Bay Area artists, are decorating San Francisco sidewalks. This season’s Year of the Rabbit sculptures hit the streets Jan. 7 and will stay up until Feb. 5, the final day of the Chinese New Year celebration.
Click here for a map of all five statue locations. The program was organized by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of San Francisco.
Location: Chase Center’s Thrive City, 1725 3rd St.
Golden State Warriors players now aren't the only ones with hops at Chase Center. This Warriors-inspired rabbit, positioned next to the arena the team calls home, was crafted by Yiyang Deng, a student at the California College of Arts in San Francisco. The design features auspicious symbols which “serve as a way to give blessings and welcome in the new year," officials said. Dressed in Warriors blue and gold, the rabbit has a bridge painted on its chest, similar to the Bay Bridge artwork seen on the team’s primary logo, meant to represent connection and community.
This rabbit honors the Chinese New Year tradition of families coming together to celebrate life and a positive future. The statue is nestled inside a Lucky supermarket, fittingly surrounding by oranges, a traditional Chinese New Year food which is believed to bring good luck and happiness. The sculpture was built by Alli Lowe, who has both participated in The City's Chinese New Year parade many years and built floats for the event. “Maanmaansik” is the Chinese word for “savoring goodness” which is what Lowe’s popo (Chinese for "grandma") used to tell her.
The gold paint is one of several symbols of money and fortune illustrated on this rabbit sculpture. Money is a key element of Chinese New Year, manifested most famously by the cash-stuffed red envelopes traditionally handed out by elders to children as a way to wish luck and longevity in the new year. The statue was created by Stephanie Tsao, a San Francisco native and returning artist who designed both a tiger and ox sculpture for The City's last two New Year’s celebrations.
Location: Chinatown-Rose Pak Muni Station, 943 Stockton St.
The only rabbit sculpture found in Chinatown, this design features a cool blue color because 2023 is the Year of the Water Rabbit, with the soft waves representing serenity and tranquility. The rabbit is painted with jade stones for eyes, a symbol of renewal, longevity, and immortality. Jade is a popular and historic gem in Chinese culture, considered to be a lucky stone. This rabbit was designed by Stephanie Mufson, a Bay Area artist for over 15 years.
This rabbit is “leaping to new heights” in the New Year from the heart of downtown San Francisco. Its travel-themed design is adorned with blue clouds and cherry blossoms which symbolize good luck and safe travels. The art was sculpted by Deyi Zhao, a third year student at California College of the Arts, whose grandfather was the main carver for The City's Chinese New Year statues for years and whose dad crafted parade floats.