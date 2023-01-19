Chinese New Year rabbit statue

This rabbit is “leaping to new heights” in the New Year.

 Corbett Lee/Knight Lights

It’s rabbit season in The City.

The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday and, for the third straight winter, Chinese New Year zodiac animal statues, designed by Bay Area artists, are decorating San Francisco sidewalks. This season’s Year of the Rabbit sculptures hit the streets Jan. 7 and will stay up until Feb. 5, the final day of the Chinese New Year celebration.

Chinese New Year rabbit statue

The design features auspicious symbols which “serve as a way to give blessings and welcome in the new year.”
Chinese New Year rabbit statue

“Maanmaansik” is the Chinese word for “savoring goodness."
Chinese New Year Rabbit Statue

The statue was created by Stephanie Tsao, a San Francisco Native and returning artist who designed both a tiger and ox sculpture in The City the last two New Year’s.
Chinese New Year rabbit statues

The soft waves represent serenity and tranquility.
Chinese New Year rabbit statue

Clouds are a Chinese omen for peace.

