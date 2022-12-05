'A Big Fat Family Christmas' stars

One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City.

"A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865.

San Francisco Chronicle newsroom in 'A Big Fat Family Christmas'

"The process was very easy and we all appreciated their help," executive producer Marguerite Henry said of getting permission to use the San Francisco Chronicle's logo, calling the outlet "wonderful to work with" during the film's production.

