Following the success of projects like DragonSpunk and With Honey in the Heart, the San Francisco Parks Alliance unveiled a new round of ShineOn SF Action Awards, which will promote free and recurring community events in parks and other public spaces in The City.
The nonprofit is awarding ten cash grants and technical assistance awards worth $5,000 each to a San Francisco resident, business or community group to develop an event program in a public space in their community. It must be held in a space near where the applicants live or work.
SF Parks Alliance will prioritize events that can launch in August. Additional requirements can be found here.
Another successful project is DragonSpunk, a community garden in the Bayview, which used their funding to hold a community building event, followed by frequent weekend markets. About a half dozen events were held during the grant period, allowing DragonSpunk to build up community and expand their educational offerings. DragonSpunk is now leading a new farmers market in the Bayview, which debuts in June.
"The Action Awards cut to the heart of what the Parks Alliance is about — empowering San Franciscans to take ownership of public spaces and bring them to life," Drew Becher, CEO of SF Parks Alliance, said in a statement. "This program recognizes that communities are the best stewards for their parks, alleys and gardens."
Prospective applicants are invited to attend the ShineOn Action Assembly on May 30 at the nonprofit's headquarters, where they can meet previous awardees and SF Parks Alliance staff.