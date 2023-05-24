DragonSpunk

DragonSpunk, a previous grant awardee, will open a farmers market in June in the Bayview.

 Courtesy of Ivy Chen

Following the success of projects like DragonSpunk and With Honey in the Heart, the San Francisco Parks Alliance unveiled a new round of ShineOn SF Action Awards, which will promote free and recurring community events in parks and other public spaces in The City. 

The nonprofit is awarding ten cash grants and technical assistance awards worth $5,000 each to a San Francisco resident, business or community group to develop an event program in a public space in their community. It must be held in a space near where the applicants live or work.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags