Blue light shines between Fairmont and Grace Cathedral

The mysterious blue light beam, pictured above in May, returns to Nob Hill with a much clearer purpose later this month. 

 Courtesy of Justin Sah

After a test run with confusingly coincidental origins, a massive blue laser will once again light up Grace Cathedral this month.

Illuminate — the arts nonprofit that lit up the Bay Bridge — and the Fairmont San Francisco announced on Thursday that the hotel will shine a 720-foot light beam from a laser cannon mounted on its roof onto the stained glass windows at the historic cathedral from sundown to sunrise on July 27, 28 and 29.

"Window" brings back lengthy blue light beam to Nob Hill

