A rendering of the Golden Gate Avenue with the proposed Golden Gate Greenway

 Courtesy St. Anthony's Foundation

Another COVID-era slow street is vying for permanence —  this one, with a lofty vision and a good chunk of funding.

The Golden Gate Greenway, a slice of Golden Gate Avenue between Jones and Leavenworth, is on the precipice of extending its closure to cars from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. by another three hours.

