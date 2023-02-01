Goat My Valentine Fashion Show

Goats from 2020's "Goat My Valentine Fashion Show" in San Francisco.

 Derek Wyse

Have you herd? This event is all the graze.

Goats will be taking over Union Square again this Valentine’s Day. No word on if Stephen Curry will be in attendance.

Goat My Valentine Fashion Show

The pageant lasts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is free for all ages.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

