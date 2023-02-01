Goats will be taking over Union Square again this Valentine’s Day. No word on if Stephen Curry will be in attendance.
The fifth annual "Goat My Valentine Fashion Show" returns to downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The event, as the name suggests, features goats dressed in specially designed clothes walking up and down a runway at Union Square.
The pageant lasts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is free for all ages, though guests must RSVP here. Patrons are also invited to attend the 21-and-over afterparty at Hawthorn S.F. immediately following the show. It’s unclear if the goats will be there too, but if they are, they'll probably be going buck-wild.
The festivities will also include what officials called, “G.O.A.T.S. (short for 'Greatest of All Time') of the San Francisco cultural scene,” such as State Sen. Scott Weiner, actor Jimmie Fails, who starred in and wrote the movie “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” chefs and food network personalities Kathy and Peter Fang, legendary Fillmore rapper Big Rich and more “surprise G.O.A.T guests.”
The fashion show was created by Value Culture, a San Francisco non-profit whose mission is to “produce and support artistic, educational, charitable and spiritual events to inspire individuals to give back to their communities.” The organization is co-hosting the event with the Union Square Alliance and partnering with City Grazing, a goat landscaping non-profit in The City.
Interested in walking on the runway with the dolled up livestock? They’ve goat you covered. Click here to make a bid in a silent auction benefiting Value Culture and City Grazing for your chance to participate.
Meanwhile, the outfits the goats will be donning are specially crafted by Britex Fabrics, a textile retailer and manufacturer in The City.
Adam Swig, executive director of Value Culture, told The Examiner that the company is currently in the process of fabricating this year’s outfits, which will display themes like Karl the Fog, the Union Square shopper, the Haight Street goat and the bridal goat.
“Goat My Valentine is about celebrating San Francisco. Come down to the heart of San Francisco, Union Square on Valentine's Day 2023 and be with all the GOATS that we love.” Swig said. “Everyone needs to see how safe and fun Union Square is again, what the Union Square Alliance has done and what a great place it is to visit. With the help of Britex, one of the ‘GOAT’ small businesses of S.F., we're creating some must-see fashion magic with the goats of City Grazing and some of the Greatest of All Time San Franciscans who represent our culture. Truly though, S.F. is full of G.O.A.T.s; the community organizers, Muni drivers and everyone doing their part to make our city the greatest of all time everyday.
“The mission of this event is for everyone to come down to the heart of the city and fall in love because San Francisco is the G.O.A.T!” he added.
Not a baaaad way to spend your Valentine's Day at all.