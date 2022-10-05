Nonprofit employees and healthcare workers in The City have some overlap as they can be caretakers who interface directly with the public and work on the frontlines in times of crises.
According to Liz Oates, health systems navigator of the GLIDE nonprofit in the Tenderloin, the two sectors also share a very big problem: a burnout epidemic, which has prompted calls for unionization.
“This pandemic has affected all kinds of people who help the community across the board. Services have decreased and the need for services has increased. The pressure on people — our frontline workers, our nurses — has dramatically increased over previous years,” said Oates.
GLIDE employees submitted a letter of intent to organize to the nonprofit's leadership team Wednesday morning. They are backed by OPEIU Local 29, a union that represents office and professional employees internationally.
Oates said that the issues affecting nonprofit employees at the GLIDE center were primarily related to workload and could be mitigated by better staffing and an equitable pay scale.
Currently, she said, employee retention is so unstable that some workers are doing the jobs of three people.
OPEIU's lead organizer Nati Kahsay stuck a hopeful tone. "We're hoping GLIDE leadership will embrace the unionization, because it goes hand in hand with their guiding principle as an iconic figure in civil rights, activism and social issues. It’s part of creating an equitable society, not only in the workplace but also in the community, as the workers are part of the community.”
The nonprofit's leadership team issued a response to their employees' unionization efforts Wednesday morning.
“We constantly look for ways to improve the lives and well-being of our staff. For more than 60 years, GLIDE has centered on the dignity and well-being of all people, including our team, vulnerable San Franciscans, and the entire Bay Area,” read the statement.
San Francisco's nonprofit sector has seen similar efforts, with some working to an avail.
Previously union members at the Tenderloin Housing Clinic (TLC), a nonprofit in the Tenderloin focused on protecting tenants in the neighborhood, reached a landmark three-year contract Sept 2.
‘They cannot continue to run the hospital the way they do and expect the nurses to show up every day’
The contract earned workers raises ranging from seven to 35 percent depending on their classification. This move sought to alleviate employee financial hardship. The contract also designated workers' rights to taking mental health days.
Hattie Patterson, a union member and desk clerk at THC, told The Examiner that while money is tight, the contract is not just about catching up on bills.
“For most of us, this job is a labor of love—but that doesn’t mean we deserve to be only 1-2 missed paychecks away from needing the very services we are providing.”
Meanwhile in the healthcare sector, Bay Area workers are also trying to negotiate better working conditions with their employers.
In April, emergency room nurses at Stanford Hospital went on strike, fighting for improved mental health support, workplace violence prevention, stay-on bonuses and a no-cost medical plan, all in the name of alleviating burnout in the department.
Therapists are giving up on Kaiser for the same reason many patients do — Kaiser doesn’t provide access to mental health support at a frequency that meets clinical standards of care
Just last week, Kaiser Permanente failed to attend a hearing by the S.F. Board of Supervisors over the seven-week strike that was undertaken by the company’s mental health workers.
In frustration, a striking therapist wrote to The Examiner about his resignation from Kaiser, citing appalling rates of understaffing leading to a months-long backlog of medical requests.
“There’s a misconception in San Francisco that the mental health crisis is only for people who don’t have insurance. That’s not true,” wrote Caleb Birkhoff. “Kaiser is the largest private provider of mental health care in The City, and its members are struggling to get adequate care even though they’re paying thousands of dollars in premiums.”
“It is time for the state government to step up and intervene with Kaiser”
According to Kahsay, the issues that GLIDE employees are facing are symptomatic of a much larger national phenomenon. While GLIDE stands out due to its spiritual slant, its religious aspect also adds potency to the union’s message, he said.
“Religious organizations advocate for equality, equity and justice in the community. They share a common interest [with the OPEIU] in advocating for workers rights, our social justice rights, our human rights,” said Kahsay. “I don't see any difference in our shared values in terms of empowering workers to have a voice in their workplace.”
