American Born Chinese author and Bay Area native Gene Luen Yang (middle) on the set with two of the stars of the Disney+ TV adaptation, Leonard Wu (left) and Daniel Wu (right).

Gene Luen Yang’s story began in San Francisco.

It’s The City where Yang’s parents worked their first jobs after immigrating to the U.S. His mom, originally from Hong Kong, worked at a bank, while his dad, from Taiwan, was a busboy at a San Francisco restaurant.

American Born Chinese dinner scene

Yeo Yannn Yann (left), Chin Han (middle) and Ben Wang (right) in an episode of American Born Chinese.
Michelle Yeoh in American Born Chinese

Jim Liu (background) and Michelle Yeoh during a scene in American Born Chinese.

