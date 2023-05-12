Gene Luen Yang’s story began in San Francisco.
It’s The City where Yang’s parents worked their first jobs after immigrating to the U.S. His mom, originally from Hong Kong, worked at a bank, while his dad, from Taiwan, was a busboy at a San Francisco restaurant.
San Francisco is where Yang said he feels “the strongest connection to my roots.” So perhaps it's unsurprising that it’s also the location where the protagonist of Yang’s award-winning graphic novel, American Born Chinese, a coming-of-age story about the Asian American experience, begins his journey.
The main character, Jin Wang, loosely based on Yang, lives in San Francisco’s Chinatown for the first nine years of his life before he moves to an unnamed Bay Area suburb. His parents even met while attending San Francisco State — similar to Yang’s parents, who met at San Jose State.
Now, 17 years after the groundbreaking comic was published, the story is being adapted into a Disney+ streaming series, set to be released on May 24. Two episodes will be screened at the Castro Theatre on Saturday as part of CAAMFest, the Bay Area’s annual Asian American film festival.
The cast is chock full of Hollywood’s biggest Asian American stars, including Oscar-winners Key Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh, Oscar-nominee Stephanie Hsu, comedians Ronny Chieng and Jimmy Yang, and decorated actor James Hong.
Yang, an executive producer on the show, will attend the San Francisco screening, which he said will be a “full circle moment” in his life.
Days before the screening and after Yang returned from celebrating the show with President Joe Biden at the White House, the East Bay-born author spoke to The Examiner from his San Jose home.
He discussed why San Francisco played such a pivotal role both in his life and the book, how the themes of the novel still resonate today, what he hopes people learn from the soon-to-be-released eight episode series, and why we’ve come a long way from the guitarist in Smashing Pumpkins being the only Asian American pop star.
The following interview has been edited for clarity and readability.
The Examiner: If I were to tell you that when you first wrote American Born Chinese, you’d be celebrating its film adaptation at the White House with the President of the United States and some of the best actors in the world 17 years later, what would you have told me?
Yang: I definitely would not have believed you. I’ve used this word a lot: It’s been really surreal. Because American Born Chinese started as a Xeroxed comic. I would finish a chapter, take it to my local Kinkos; I’d run off copies, I’d staple it by hand, I’d sell it by hand. So to go from that to this is completely unbelievable.
The first two episodes of the novel’s TV adaptation will be screened during CAAMFest this weekend. What does it mean to have that be the setting of where the TV show is being screened on Saturday, especially at a film festival that’s specifically celebrating Asian American art and media?
It feels like it’s part of something bigger. American Born Chinese is a small part of a much larger conversation about who we are as a community –. Who we are as a people. San Francisco is such an important part of our history. That’s true of my own personal family history, and it’s also true of our community’s history as a whole.
My family, both my mom and my dad, when they came to the United States, that was where their first job was. My mom worked at a bank and my dad worked as a busboy at a San Francisco restaurant. To go back and have a story that was in part inspired by their lives shown at the Castro Theatre, it feels full circle in a lot of ways for us.
The book is not autobiographical, but you base it on many of your experiences growing up. Why was it important for you to have the family’s background based in San Francisco?
When I was a kid, San Francisco always represented the strongest connection that I had to my roots. I grew up with asthma, and almost every weekend, my parents would take me to San Francisco Chinatown. We would visit herbalists, I would get my tongue read by a traditional Chinese medicine doctor, and then we would come home with these traditional Chinese medicine packets that my mom would cook in her soup. Really gross tasting soup. And I would have to drink it. In my entire week, that day in San Francisco Chinatown was the closest I got to Chinese culture.
So the book, in some ways, is about the alienation that a lot of us experience growing up in a predominantly white environment. It felt appropriate to start the story in this place that I always felt connected to — San Francisco Chinatown.
You published the book in 2006, but it’s set in the 80s and 90s timeframe. This show is set in the 2020s. The Asian American population has changed since the book was first published. Some people who first read the book related to Jin Wang (the main character) now have children. The complexion of the body of the Asian American population has changed. There are more second and third-generation Asian Americans, people with parents or even grandparents, who were born in the U.S. There are more multi-ethnic families now.
With that context about where we are in Asian American culture, why do you think the book still resonates today?
The conversation about Asian Americans has changed from when the book was released in 2006 until today. And those changes are what we want to address in the television series. The television series is set in the year 2020. And Kelvin Yu, the showrunner, does try to get at some of those changes. Often through humor. For example, the protest scene in the second episode is a way of talking about how our place in America has changed. He was able to infuse some humor into that.
In a lot of ways, we’ve made progress. Just the fact that the show is on Disney+ feels like we’ve made progress. It seems like there are more stories told about us in our communities, in American media, in books, in television and movies than ever before. There are genuine Asian American pop stars now. Where that just wasn’t the case when I was growing up. There was an Asian American guy on Smashing Pumpkins (James Iha). I think that was it, from what I remember.
But at the same time, in other ways, it feels like we’re falling backwards in time. In my world, the world of books, there’s this movement to ban books and Asian Americans might not be the primary target of those bans, but we’re definitely there.
And then you read headlines about our elders being beaten down in the streets. Regularly, we read these headlines, and that was something I didn’t have in my childhood either. So in those ways, it feels like we’re moving both forwards and backward at the same time.
The actor who plays the main character in the TV show, Ben Wang, is in his 20s and talked about how he felt connected to the character in the book.
You’ve said in interviews, and I’m paraphrasing, that the immigrant child’s story has a through line even across generations of Asian American families. Why do you think there are still constant themes about the Asian American experience that transcends the different generations?
There is this tension between the different parts of your identity for an Asian American. A lot of that comes out of our history that for a long time, we were seen as these perpetual foreigners. Whether or not we were born here or how long we’ve been in this country, we were always treated as foreigners; we were always treated as if a large piece of ourselves didn’t belong. And I think for me, when I was a kid, the way I dealt with that is I tried to exorcize, or I tried to get rid of that piece.
So I think we are moving towards a definition of Asian American culture apart from Asian culture. That is a subset of the broader American culture. I think we’re moving toward that, but part of the path towards that is going to be a little bit painful. Part of the path towards that is going to be like picking Lego pieces that don’t necessarily match and making them match.
You brought up earlier elder abuse. We’ve seen a rise in Asian American hate crimes nationwide, specifically in the Bay Area. For all our progress, the pandemic ushered in such an easy regression back into those stereotypical views of our community. I’m curious about how you experienced that and what you observed.
I’m a fan of comedian Jenny Yang, she’s great. I’ve heard her in an interview talk about how Asian Americans, especially East Asian Americans, have conditional privilege, where sometimes our lives move in a way where it feels like we’ve been let into the clubhouse. But then something will happen, where there will be a war, or there will be a pandemic, and suddenly you get kicked out of the clubhouse, and you realize, ‘Oh, that whole thing was an illusion.’ It was an illusion that I was part of the clubhouse.
That’s how it felt during the pandemic. It was just highlighting that we’re not part of the clubhouse.
You were also a computer science teacher at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland. The book is set in a school, and most of the show is based in a school. How did your experience as a student inform your work as a teacher?
The school I taught at was pretty different from the school that I went to as a high school kid. I actually graduated from the same high school as Steven Spielberg (Saratoga High School). I watched The Fabelmans recently. These scenes are set in a California high school where Steven Spielberg stand in — his name is Sam — gets bullied for being Jewish. And the way he shot that, even though it’s a fictionalized version, it looked very much like my high school. It made me have flashbacks to my high school years.
In high school, it was much more like this deep sense of alienation from the larger school community. And these subtle reminders that you don’t fit in, from time to time.
A lot of that did loom large for me when I was a high school teacher. The school I was at was much more diverse than the school that I went to. Bishop O’Dowd prides itself on its diversity. We have a Black history month assembly; we have a multicultural day. There are all these ways in which the school where I taught valued and celebrated the cultures represented in that community. I’m not saying it’s perfect, but it’s just league’s different than what I grew up with. I was the moderator for many years of the Asian student alliance on campus. And I think I saw a confidence in my students that were part of that club, that I personally did not have when I was a kid.
Part of that lack of confidence for the main character in the book, Jin Wang, stems from his antagonistic relationship with the Asian part of Asian American. In many of the interviews you give, you credit your parents for some of the ways you write, especially for the storytelling. When did you start to embrace the Asian part of your Asian American heritage? Do you have any advice for people who are trying to connect those two worlds?
For me, a lot of it happened at college. I went to UC Berkeley. During my four years there, Asian Americans became the largest group on campus. So not a majority, but just the largest group. So there was a lot of discussion about ethnic identity. That was the very first time I thought through it. That was the very first time I thought about the emotions I had around my cultural heritage growing up. That was when I learned to call myself Asian American. To be honest, in high school, I think I called myself oriental.
The other part really is working on these stories and working through Asian American issues. A lot of us who do stories, as screenwriters or as novelists or as graphic novelists, we’re doing self therapy. We’re working through problems on the page. And I think that’s definitely true of me.
There’s an opportunity now for more people to have access to this story. What do you hope people learn from the show?
First, our experiences deserve to be in stories, deserve to be on the page, and deserve to be on the screen — that we are story worthy. Which really means that we are three-dimensional. Protagonists are three-dimensional.
The other thing is the book is really about me accepting the parts of myself that I can’t change. The parts of myself, especially that I got from my parents. I hope that if there is a viewer or reader who struggles with that same thing, they’ll come to the same sort of peace that I found growing up.