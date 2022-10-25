Sharps container at the Tenderloin Center

The Tenderloin Center, located near Civic Center BART, is set to close at the end of December.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The clock is now ticking for San Francisco to open up new overdose prevention facilities before The City’s only safe consumption site, the Tenderloin Center, closes at the end of December.

But details for the replacement facilities are scant, and that has many health and harm reduction advocates on edge about what will happen to the hundreds of people who every day use the center.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com