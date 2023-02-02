Are you missing the pitter-patter of branches against your window after your yard received an unexpected pruning during January's storm?
If you live in San Francisco, you can adopt for free.
Friends of the Urban Forest, a nonprofit dedicated to adding more tree cover and green spaces in S.F., has announced a citywide native and fruit-bearing tree giveaway. It's called Adopt-A-Yard-Tree — all you need is a shovel and a yard.
The trees may look nice, but this is not just about landscaping, said Ben Carlson, spokesperson for the Friends of the Urban Forest. Access to greenery is essential for both public health and local wildlife, but it is not always equitably distributed.
Friends seeks to change that — and take a crack at several other problems while they're at it.
"This program will increase San Francisco's skimpy tree canopy in our least-forested neighborhoods, thereby providing additional protection from the effects of climate change," said Carlson.
Carlson went on. "It's also an opportunity to plant fruit trees," — which are prohibited for use as street trees due to the slipping hazard of dropped fruit — "and more native species," — which require more soil and often impede infrastructure, like overhead wires and tall vehicles.
San Francisco does not explicitly ban fruit or native trees on public property, but many other American cities do. Despite this, The City's tree cover is only about 15%, compared to notoriously sprawling Los Angeles at 20% or Sacramento's 23.6%, which has earned the nickname "City of Trees".
However, Public Works has a regimented sidewalk-tree care pamphlet and gives citizens the option to voluntarily assume care of a municipal tree.
To start with, Friends of the Urban Forest will be partnering with neighborhood associations in the Bayview, Inner and Outer Richmond, Central and Outer Sunset, Parkside, Excelsior, Bernal Heights, Visitacion Valley, Portola, Mission and Mission Terrace, Hayes Valley, SoMa, the Tenderloin, Japantown, Chinatown, Nob Hill and the Financial District.
Interested adoptive tree parents can attend the program's launch at the New Beginnings Community Festival on Saturday, or apply online at the Friends of the Urban Forest website when the page launches.