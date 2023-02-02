ficus tree

Ficus trees along a street in San Francisco. 

 Courtesy of Friends of the Urban Forest

Are you missing the pitter-patter of branches against your window after your yard received an unexpected pruning during January's storm?

If you live in San Francisco, you can adopt for free.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like