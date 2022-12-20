24914214_web1_SFE-SFFDfiredepartment_1

Firefighters rescued one adult from inside the burning building and managed to contain the blaze by about 9:50 a.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a fire at an Outer Sunset apartment building on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at about 9:05 a.m. at the apartment building located at 4308 Judah St., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like