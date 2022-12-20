featured spotlight Four injured in morning fire at Outer Sunset apartment building By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Author email Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Firefighters rescued one adult from inside the burning building and managed to contain the blaze by about 9:50 a.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four people were injured, one seriously, in a fire at an Outer Sunset apartment building on Tuesday morning.The fire was reported at about 9:05 a.m. at the apartment building located at 4308 Judah St., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.Firefighters rescued one adult from inside the burning building and managed to contain the blaze by about 9:50 a.m.The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, though the nature of the injuries were not specified. Three others suffered minor injuries in the fire and received treatment. The four injured people were also displaced from their residence due to the damage caused by the fire, according to the SFFD.The cause of the fire was under investigation. SFPD announces arrest in fatal Union Square stabbing The suspect was found and arrested about a block away from the scene of the killing Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Injury Outer Sunset Apartment Building Building Treatment Firefighter Adult Fire Fire Department San Francisco Medicine Building Industry Social Services Victim Hospital Andrew Fortin-Caldera Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Interfaith Winter Shelter to return to San Francisco The shelter will rotate between five different locations in SOMA and Cathedral Hill and will offer between 30 to 80 beds nightly San Francisco to host international economic forum in 2023 Governor Gavin Newsom reiterated San Francisco’s "deep cultural and economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region" Local artist Paul Madonna severely injured in collision The award-winning author and sketch artist was struck head-on by a speeding car on Sunday; the driver fled the scene Trying to have kids in S.F.? Tell us your story Have you or your partner sought fertility treatment? The Examiner wants to hear from you Nearly 2 dozen displaced, 3 injured after car crashes into Bayview garage Police are still investigating the crash's cause S.F. punts on plans for supervised consumption at 822 Geary The Board of Supervisors voted in December 2021 to purchase the former retail building at 822 Geary for $6.3 million, which is now slated to become a crisis stabilization unit Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Crime Man dies after being shot in SoMa; suspect sought State Haney introduces legislation that would mandate Narcan access — with a catch The City San Francisco to open its first public youth psychiatric hospital News UC reaches agreement with workers, but not all are satisfied Bay Area News Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement News AP sources: Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern Business Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion over consumer banking violations Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion California is embracing the wrong strategy for carbon sequestration Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco