A little more than a year after opening, San Ho Won has its own beer. And it's already sold out online. (Photo: Fort Point Beer)

A little more than a year after opening, a restaurant that is quickly becoming a San Francisco staple now has its own beer.

And it's already sold out online.

SHW, Fort Point's newest beer, is a collaboration with San Francisco Korean restaurant San Ho Won. (Photo: Fort Point Beer)

