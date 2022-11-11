A little more than a year after opening, a restaurant that is quickly becoming a San Francisco staple now has its own beer.
And it's already sold out online.
San Ho Won, the Mission's Korean charcoal barbecue restaurant that's the brainchild of Michelin-starred chef Corey Lee and Jeong-In Hwang, teamed up with Presidio brewery Fort Point to release a Korean lager named for the restaurant's initials: SHW.
Fort Point started selling the lager on its website on Wednesday, and it was already sold out as of Friday morning. The brewery will sell the beer at its Valencia Street beer hall in a ticketed event on Monday, as well as on its Valencia Street and Ferry Building menus beyond then. San Ho Won, of course, also features the beer on its menu.
"Fort Point's roots have always been deeply tied to restaurants and hospitality — we started the brewery specifically because we wanted to create balanced, interesting beers that were great on their own but also paired perfectly with the incredible food that the San Francisco restaurant scene is famous for," Dina Dobkin, Fort Point's chief brand officer, told The Examiner in an email.
Lee approached Fort Point about a collaboration, according to the brewery, and they settled on a recipe after six months of research.
Both sides wanted the beer to pair well with Korean food and a glass of soju, mixing with the latter to make a cocktail called somaek. Mike Schnebeck, who created the recipe, said that SHW "could easily be your go-to-beer you drink all night."
Tickets for Monday's Fort Point-San Ho Won event are $60, with time slots at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Food from San Ho Won's menu, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks are included in the cost of the ticket.