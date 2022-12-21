Snow in SF -- Potrero SFFD

Eva Pallikarakis and her 2 year-old son, Rocket, play on a mound of snow at the San Francisco Fire Department Bureau of Equipment at 2501 25th Street on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. San Francisco Fire and San Francisco local 798 Firefighters teamed up with the Teamsters Union to bring in 15 cubic yards of snow from the Sierras. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

An extremely rare, highly localized whiteout blizzard struck a fire station in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning, narrowly missing a nearby elementary school. Snowfall reached a record 15 cubic yards, defeating The City's previous heavyweight title of 7 inches from 1887. Commuters are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

Just kidding — it's been cold, but not that cold.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

