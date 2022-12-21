Eva Pallikarakis and her 2 year-old son, Rocket, play on a mound of snow at the San Francisco Fire Department Bureau of Equipment at 2501 25th Street on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. San Francisco Fire and San Francisco local 798 Firefighters teamed up with the Teamsters Union to bring in 15 cubic yards of snow from the Sierras.
An extremely rare, highly localized whiteout blizzard struck a fire station in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning, narrowly missing a nearby elementary school. Snowfall reached a record 15 cubic yards, defeating The City's previous heavyweight title of 7 inches from 1887. Commuters are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.
Just kidding — it's been cold, but not that cold.
Members of the Teamsters union and the San Francisco Fire Department Local 798 trucked in 15 cubic yards of real snow from the Sierras overnight on Wednesday in the name of holiday cheer.
The chilly delivery was part of an effort to drum up support for the Fire Department's toy donation drive, but certainly didn't hurt the 25th St BOE fire station's chances in the annual citywide holiday decoration contest, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter, public information officer for the unit.
Last year, the station won the contest with another snow dump, but that was the fake stuff. The real deal just may give the station the edge it needs to win again in 2022.
Recent storms have deposited between 3 and 4 feet of snow around Lake Tahoe, some of the best conditions for the holidays that the area has seen in years. That meant there was plenty to ship out West.
Members of the Teamsters filled two dump trucks with fresh snow early Wednesday morning and began the trek down the mountain. The caravan carrying the snow traveled over the Bay Bridge at about 7:30 a.m., complete with police escort. Fortunately, traffic was light.
When the snow arrived, Santa and Emperor Norton stopped by to christen the winter wonderland and check in with the locals.
Neighbors and kids at Bryant Elementary School next door were thrilled, but the fire station expects the most excitement to take place at the station's snow-themed evening block party at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate.
