Attendees take pictures with Ranger Dave, the mascot of Outside Lands festival, in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

As San Francisco recovers from Outside Lands this week, it’s unclear if The City is ready for twice the fun next year.

But that could become the reality if a plan moves ahead to extend the annual event another weekend with three more ticketed concerts. 

