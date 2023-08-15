As San Francisco recovers from Outside Lands this week, it’s unclear if The City is ready for twice the fun next year.
But that could become the reality if a plan moves ahead to extend the annual event another weekend with three more ticketed concerts.
Mayor London Breed in June announced a joint proposal between The City and Another Planet Entertainment, the company behind the festival, to add a slew of free concerts across The City in addition to a second weekend of music in Golden Gate Park for the next three years.
“The whole idea of bringing these concerts is bringing a little more life into The City,” said Daniel Montes, the communications manager for the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department. “These downtown concerts would help revitalize downtown, transforming it into a leading destination for arts, culture, and nightlife.”
The second weekend would use some of the festival’s infrastructure, like the main stage, but dismantle most of the rest for a smaller event, said Montes. “The upside is it'll use the same setup from Outside Lands, so it would save time on setup and just be easier on the park and our staff.”
Since the festival began 15 years ago, it’s brought in more than $1 billion into the local economy, said Montes, a meaningful boost for local businesses including restaurants and hotels.
But the plan has already been met with some pushback, particularly from residents around Golden Gate Park fed up with the traffic and mayhem that erupts one weekend every year.
For George Didescu, the owner of Barbary Coast Cyclery, a bike shop on Irving Street in between 26th and 27th Avenues, the news of a second weekend not welcome.
“I think it's great for businesses like Starbucks and the delis and any place with like food, or booze,” he said. But "the only thing I really get get from people here is them wanting to use my bathroom."
Other than that, he's forced to contend with puke and broken bottles in front of his shop. “It definitely was pretty bad this year,” he said. “Maybe I'm just getting older but there were a lot of rookies, a lot of belligerent young kids.”
However, not all those in the neighborhood agree. “I live a couple of blocks away,” said Katie Sanko, 25, who was attending Outside Lands for the first time this year as part of her birthday celebration. “I thought it was going to be worse than it was, it was just basically sort of loud during the day, but by the time it’s night everybody clears out and it’s fine.”
“I was even able to find parking near my house, so I’m not mad about it,” she said.
It is a strange transition to have their neighborhood so dramatically changed for the festival when it’s such a normal part of their lives.
“This is the park that we enjoy, on a daily basis,” said Montana. “It’s funny to see it transformed and have to pay $500 to get into the park.”
The duo didn’t see an issue with having a second weekend from a neighbor's perspective, but Sanko wasn’t sure she’d commit to attending herself. “Depends on who’s there,” she said. “I would totally go to any of the free concerts.”
It’s unclear what the second weekend will cost or what kind of acts will be slated yet, with likely two or three ticketed concerts at the Polo Field. The free concerts downtown will be held at the Civic Center Plaza, the Union Square Plaza, and the Embarcadero Plaza, said Montes.
In addition to the free concerts, Another Planet plans to pay for Muni transportation for those attending the second weekend of concerts.
Right now, the project is still in the planning stages, with the process moving slowly. The topmost concerns for residents so far are the road closures around the park throughout the weekend, the noise levels, and just overall ensuring respect from festival goers for the residents.
But others are concerned about how the additional weekend will further commercialize a festival that has already become increasingly commodified in recent years, despite the free concerts being proposed for downtown.
“It’s already pretty expensive, I’m assuming they’re going to bump up the price to be able to attend the second weekend as well,” said Asutay Ozmen, 30, who lives in Santa Barbara but was in town for the festival.
“It’s just a festival in a park in a city,” he said. People from out of town in particular, like him, would need to figure out a place to stay in between if they wanted to attend. “I feel like they’re losing touch with their base and just turning into a more profit-based festival.”
Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the Richmond District, has taken the helm for negotiations. The Board of Supervisors Budget Committee will hear the proposal on Sept. 6 when it returns from summer recess. If it’s approved, it will go before the full board Sept. 12.