It is becoming more common for aspiring parents to seek fertility treatments in order to have children in San Francisco and elsewhere.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent National Survey of Family Growth found that nearly 12% of women aged 15-49 have used infertility services. About one in 10 women have said that they or their partners required medical help to become pregnant, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Fertility treatment can be expensive. A 2011 study of 400 Northern California women found that, on average, successful fertility treatments cost between $5,900 and about $73,000 over an 18-month span. Health care costs have only risen since then.
California is one of 17 states that requires insurers to cover fertility treatments, but this mandate doesn't include in vitro fertilization, which is commonly the most expensive method. Under current state law, employers determine whether fertility treatments are covered benefits under the company's health plan.
