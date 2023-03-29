San Francisco public health officials say that federal approval of over-the-counter Narcan "will save lives" amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, for sale without a prescription. That, according to the agency, will allow it to be sold online and in stores.
"We know that naloxone saves lives. We also know access to naloxone saves lives. The ability to get naloxone over the counter will save lives," the department told The Examiner in a statement on Wednesday.
"SFDPH welcomes the news of the FDA's approval to sell naloxone, also known as Narcan, without a prescription. The approval signifies the federal government's recognition and response to the overdose epidemic and the harmful impacts on communities across the country."
Three years ago, 725 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco, an all-time high for the city. Although accidental overdose deaths are down from that total over the last two years, fentanyl and synthetic opioids continue to be responsible for hundreds of deaths every year.
Of the 131 drug overdose deaths through the first two months of this year, 106 involved fentanyl. Since the start of 2020, Nearly 73% of all recorded overdoses in San Francisco have involved fentanyl, according to the city's data.
Fatal drug overdoses have also disproportionately impacted Black residents. Almost 28% of the people to die of drug overdoses have been Black. According to Census data, a little more than 5% of San Francisco's residents are African American.
Prior to the FDA's decision on Wednesday, Narcan was largely only available through a prescription or distribution at community programs.
San Francisco public health officials said the department distributed more than 72,000 kits of it last year, with around 2,500 people trained to administer it "in recent months." Currently, the department distributes it at the Community Behavioral Health Services Pharmacy at 1380 Howard St., among other "key points of contact" for drug users.
"SFDPH is committed to increasing the distribution of naloxone in coordination with City department partners, community organizations, entertainment businesses and other high-risk settings and this action by the federal government helps us accomplish this," the department added. "We are also committed to training people to recognize and respond to an overdose, including naloxone use."
Last year, a federal judge ruled that Walgreens could be held liable for its role in San Francisco's opioid crisis, but the city is yet to announce a settlement with the pharmacy giant. A trio of opioid manufacturers settled suits for $65 million with San Francisco last year, with a pair also agreeing to provide $20 million worth of Narcan.