"We know that naloxone saves lives. We also know access to naloxone saves lives. The ability to get naloxone over the counter will save lives," the San Francisco Department of Public Health told The Examiner in a statement on Wednesday.

San Francisco public health officials say that federal approval of over-the-counter Narcan "will save lives" amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, for sale without a prescription. That, according to the agency, will allow it to be sold online and in stores.

