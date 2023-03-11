tree damage SF Parks

The Trocadero Clubhouse's roof and eave were partially crushed by the tree, and a damaged sprinkler system caused interior flooding.

A fallen 85-foot eucalyptus tree caused severe damage to a San Francisco historical landmark in Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove on Saturday morning

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department rangers responded about 5:30 a.m. to an alarm at the Trocadero Clubhouse located in the grove and discovered that the tree had partially crushed the building's roof and eave, according to a department statement.

