A fallen 85-foot eucalyptus tree caused severe damage to a San Francisco historical landmark in Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove on Saturday morning
San Francisco Recreation and Park Department rangers responded about 5:30 a.m. to an alarm at the Trocadero Clubhouse located in the grove and discovered that the tree had partially crushed the building's roof and eave, according to a department statement.
Authorities also found that the interior of the clubhouse was flooded with water from a damaged sprinkler system, and the building was subsequently red-tagged by the Department of Building Inspection.
"This is soul crushing," said San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "The Trocadero and Stern Grove are San Francisco treasures. It will take political leadership, resources and community resolve to put the Trocadero back together again."
The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department reported that "virtually all" of the Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove has been closed to the public since last year "due to numerous trees felled or made unstable by winter storms" as well as construction to repair flood damage caused by a broken pipe.