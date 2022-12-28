San Francisco has long been at the cutting edge of public health solutions and medical technologies. Whether it was COVID-19, MPOX or the ongoing overdose epidemic, 2022 was no different. This year challenged The City to devise plans and solutions to new and returning health crises and longstanding issues with unequal access to health resources.
Here’s a snapshot of the health issues San Francisco overcame in 2022 and the challenges The City will continue to grapple with in the new year.
COVID-19 ebbs and flows
The year kicked off with the largest surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant. As hospitals reached their limit caring for those with the most severe cases, largely among people over age 65, schools and businesses similarly struggled with keeping staff safe and operations running while many were out sick.
Booster shots came online in 2021, and this year we got an upgraded bivalent vaccine, just in time as cases have started to increase this winter yet again. Mask up!
MPOX slams San Francisco
San Francisco was hit hard by MPOX — formerly called monkeypox — in an outbreak that saw cases swell around the nation. The City’s LGBTQ community was disproportionally affected and many people rallied to pressure government leaders to release more vaccines faster to control the outbreak.
It wasn’t easy at first — long lines for shots and low availability of vaccines stirred anxiety and frustration, particularly among gay men in San Francisco who had seen the perils of a public health crisis in their community before during the HIV/ AIDS epidemic.
As vaccines became more available, San Franciscans did their part to a miraculous degree, and the outbreak is now largely contained.
Supervised consumption sites
More than 550 people died of overdose in 2022 in San Francisco between January and November, according to data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The City has responded by increasing distribution of naloxone, a medicine that reverses overdoses, and has stood up some abstinence-based housing programs.
But, it was supervised consumption sites that sparked much debate this year over how to reduce overdose deaths.
The Tenderloin Center, which opened in January under Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration for the Tenderloin neighborhood, began supervised drug consumption as a means to get drug users in the door, save lives and connect some of the hardest-to-reach populations to social services and housing. That facility closed in December, and although The City had plans to open up new supervised consumption sites in smaller, more discrete “wellness hubs” next year, it’s unclear when or if those will come online.
Meanwhile, the model has gathered state and national attention as New York and Rhode Island and others have moved forward with safe consumption sites. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have allowed San Francisco to pilot supervised consumption sites. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has shown interest and optimism about shifting the legal landscape around such facilities in order to prevent more deaths from overdose. Expect this story to continue in 2023.
Laguna Honda on the brink of closure
It was a roller coaster year for the country’s largest skilled-nursing facility, San Francisco’s Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center.
The more than 150-year-old facility was decertified in April when it failed a series of on-site inspections. The inspections were triggered after the hospital reported two non-fatal overdoses in 2021. The hospital was given until September to move as many residents out as possible, and nine residents who were transferred in the process died shortly after their relocation. The federal government stopped the relocation order and has since extended Medicare and Medi-Cal funding through November 2023 for its more than 600 residents, many of whom have complex health needs such as dementia, stroke rehabilitation and substance-use disorder.
The hospital is now working to remedy issues cited by state and federal regulators. Next year, it will be reviewed for certification again.
HIV diagnoses on the rise
New HIV diagnoses have steadily declined in San Francisco in recent years. But during the pandemic, access to treatment and harm reduction services that aim to reduce the negative impacts of drug use, like safe needle exchanges, dramatically dropped.
The result? An uptick in HIV diagnoses in San Francisco after years of decreasing. The City saw a 16% increase in new diagnoses from 2020 to 2021, from 138 to 160 new cases, a report released this year shows. That’s still much lower than in 2006 when there were 543 diagnoses, but the increase had many public health officials concerned.
Public health officials are still working to fully restore citywide programs, as well as outreach and advocacy campaigns to connect people newly diagnosed as well as high-risk individuals with HIV to treatment and prevention options, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, a medicine that helps prevent HIV transmission.
A new court for mental health
Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, known as CARE Court, into law this year. The new legislation aims to connect people struggling with mental illness to treatment and housing before they encounter repeated stays in already overcrowded psychiatric emergency rooms or jails.
The plan focuses on people with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, including those who are homeless and who may also have substance use challenges, and who lack medical decision-making capacity. Mayors including London Breed have cheered the idea, citing challenges with getting people who lack the ability to care for themselves into treatment or conservatorship, which is one possible outcome for CARE Court participants.
Critics of the program, however, fear that it gives too much leeway over how someone can get referred into the CARE Court system and that could lead to abuses of people’s civil liberties.
S.F. wins landmark case against Walgreens
Walgreens, the nation’s second-largest pharmacy, significantly contributed to San Francisco’s ongoing overdose crisis by failing to flag suspicious prescriptions and over-prescribing opioids in The City, a federal judge ruled in August.
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu led the case, which initially named all three players in the opioid supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. The city attorney argued manufacturers, distributors and retailers of prescription opioids violated California’s public nuisance law by over-prescribing opioids and creating a health emergency. The ruling follows multimillion-dollar settlements by pharmaceutical companies Endo, Allergan and Teva and sets up the second phase of the trial in which penalties will be determined.
The funds from the lawsuit will pay for overdose prevention in San Francisco including purchasing and distributing naloxone.