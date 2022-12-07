EVA Air Boeing 777-300ER

All of EVA Air's flights from Taipei to San Francisco will be flown by 353-seat Boeing 777-300ERs, the airline's highest-density configuration.

 Duan Zhu/Wikimedia Commons

The new year is shaping up to be a busy one for those flying to and from Asian markets via SFO. 

EVA Air, a Taiwanese international airline based near Taipei, is planning an increased number of flights between its Taoyuan International Airport hub and The City during next summer's peak season. 

