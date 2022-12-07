The new year is shaping up to be a busy one for those flying to and from Asian markets via SFO.
EVA Air, a Taiwanese international airline based near Taipei, is planning an increased number of flights between its Taoyuan International Airport hub and The City during next summer's peak season.
As travel restrictions loosen around the globe, San Francisco International Airport will see "more flights returning in the coming weeks from various Asian markets including Hong Kong, Taipei and South Korea," said Doug Yakel, San Francisco International Airport's public information officer.
Some airlines, such as United, are resuming their Asian routes beginning with nonstop services to Osaka in January and direct flights to and from Hong Kong in March.
Two daily flights from San Francisco are now scheduled and bookable beginning March 3, 2023
According to Cirium, an aviation data provider, EVA Air routes from Taipei to San Francisco will increase to three flights per day every week starting in mid-May. This replaces the airline's initial schedule of 17 flights per week, which will be operated from the end of March to mid-May.
All of EVA Air's flights from Taipei to San Francisco will be flown by 353-seat Boeing 777-300ERs, the airline's highest-density configuration. The aircraft has 39 business class seats, 56 premium economy seats and 258 economy seats.
Data from SFO's calendar year 2019 showed that the airport was the largest market in the United States for Taiwan, with over 600 people traveling between the two areas every day.
Additional information from the United States Department of Transportation showed that, in total, EVA Air carried 564,000 roundtrip San Francisco passengers in 2019. By the year's end, EVA Air had an 81% seat load factor, which is a metric that measures the percentage of available seating capacity that has been filled with passengers.
Taipei was the fourth-largest international market out of SFO, after London, Hong Kong and Paris, as well as the second-largest market in Asia.
The airport itself remains a pivotal destination for airlines due to its "geographic location, strong business and cultural ties and strong ticket price demand," said Yakel.
In November, the Wall Street Journal named SFO the best airport in the country due to a "one-two punch" of more reliable flights and top-notch amenities, such as yoga rooms, touchless water-filling stations and art exhibits.
It was critical for SFO to get airlines like EVA Air up and running as it "has an impressive network across the Asia region, not only providing great access to Taiwan but beyond access into Hong Kong and Southeast Asia."
Booking data from 2019 shows that approximately 46% of San Francisco passed through Taipei to get to countries like Vietnam, Thailand and Japan. 38% of passengers were point-to-point, meaning they only flew between the two cities.
This winter, SFO has recovered nearly 80% of the available international seats compared to winter 2019. According to Yakel, if China is excluded, SFO has recovered roughly 93% of its available international seats this winter.