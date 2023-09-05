Anchor Brewing Closing

The group — which has incorporated as the "Anchor SF Cooperative Corporation"— announced it has been working with experts to form a five-year business plan, and its members have been training on how to speak to investors.

The group of workers vying for ownership of Anchor Brewing have reached a major milestone in their grassroots campaign to save the beleaguered tap house.

The collection of union workers — who have incorporated as the "Anchor SF Cooperative Corporation" — announced on Labor Day they established a bank account to accept GoFoundMe donations to aid in their efforts to keep the brewery running as a worker co-op.

