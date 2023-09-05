The group — which has incorporated as the "Anchor SF Cooperative Corporation"— announced it has been working with experts to form a five-year business plan, and its members have been training on how to speak to investors.
The group of workers vying for ownership of Anchor Brewing have reached a major milestone in their grassroots campaign to save the beleaguered tap house.
The collection of union workers — who have incorporated as the "Anchor SF Cooperative Corporation" — announced on Labor Day they established a bank account to accept GoFoundMe donations to aid in their efforts to keep the brewery running as a worker co-op.
As promised. We’ve finally got a bank account and have started our GoFundMe! Here is the link and a thread of what’s been happening. https://t.co/vhf1m0CfXn
Donations will help the group cover its costs as they "explore the possibilities of worker ownership." As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe accrued more than $32,000 of a $50,000 goal.
"We are Anchor: we are working class people, many of us Bay Area natives who grew up seeing our family members drink Anchor," the group said in its fundraiser. "We take an immense amount of pride in the work that we do. We are now asking for the chance to continue that work."
However, the group reported Sapporo has since turned the company's assets over to a liquidator and "pretty much lost control of the company."
Still, the tap house's would-be saviors reported they have been moving forward with the plan to purchase Anchor Brewing. The Anchor SF Cooperative Corporation has established an elected board of directors consisting of current and former Anchor employees "with management and union workers working together."
The group also said it has been working with Project Equity and legal experts to form a five-year business plan, and its members have been training on how to speak to investors.
Anchor Brewing announced in July that it would shutter after 127 years of exposing the adventurous drinking public to a wide variety of craft beers. Anchor said sales of its beer have declined since 2016, the year before Sapporo purchased the brewery for about $85 million.