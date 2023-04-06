A way to revitalize downtown San Francisco might be through the stomachs of prospective patrons.
That's the hope of Downtown SF Partnership, the community benefit district which oversees 43 blocks across San Francisco's Financial District and Jackson Square Historic District.
It has launched the "Downtown Restaurant Recovery Outdoor Dining Micro Grant Program," a program that will provide funding to local eligible restaurants for enhancing their sidewalk and curbside dining spaces.
Downtown SF's executive director Robbie Silver said, "Investment to our local businesses is critical for the well-being of our neighborhood and key to moving downtown away from being a mono-economy."
Citing the success of The City's Shared Spaces program, he added that the micro grant will "not only build on these efforts" but also "champion small practical wins that ladder up that ultimate goal of creating a thriving downtown."
Restaurants within the boundaries of Downtown SF's district that hold a Shared Spaces permit from the City & County of San Francisco are eligible to apply for funding to purchase and install outdoor dining improvements, which can include furniture, lighting and planters.
Downtown SF's micro grants will cover up to $5,000 of the total cost of eligible products and/or associated fees.
"In our interactions with various restaurants across The City, it's clear that the Shared Spaces program was an essential part of keeping businesses alive amid the pandemic and even more so necessary as we look to increase activations and public presence in downtown," said director of shared spaces Robin Abad-Ocubillo.
Applications have already opened for qualifying businesses and will close on April 28. For more information, visit the application link.