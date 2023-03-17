spotlight Two-alarm fire near Fairmont Hotel injures one, displaces 11 others By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An early morning fire blazes near the Fairmont Hotel on March 17. Courtesy of San Francisco Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The San Francisco Fire Department battled a two-alarm blaze early Friday morning that injured one person and displaced 11 others. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. when a fire broke out at a three-story residential building on 959 Powell Street, which is just a block away from the Fairmont Hotel. According to officials, the fire was under control by 4:30 a.m. and the one person who was injured "was taken to the hospital and will be okay." The 11 others who were displaced by the flames are being helped by the Red Cross and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Sffd James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Matt Haney names local hospital CEO as "Woman of the Year" Updated 26 min ago How the SVB bank run caused Silicon Valley to break ranks Updated 5 min ago One student stabbed, another detained at SF middle school Updated 17 min ago One of the Bay Area's most sustainable seafood industries just got sued Updated 11 min ago Heading out for St. Paddy's Day? Muni subway closes early Updated 26 min ago 100,000 hours of S.F. police OT protects shoppers, retailers Updated 6 min ago Our Partners Your family member was diagnosed with dementia. Now what? Ex // Top Stories 49ers fan's viral vow to draw Jimmy G daily ends in fitting fashion Garoppolo's reported deal with the Raiders isn't official, but it might as well be after artist Rita Carvahlo chimed in How the SVB bank run caused Silicon Valley to break ranks The the 48 hours of uncertainty during the SVB bank run exposed serious fissures in a close-knit technology ecosystem Teacher union president: Fighting for the schools our kids and communities need and deserve SFUSD is facing deplorable problems that impact staff and families district-wide. Here's what needs to happen Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Remember Ave Montague, San Francisco Black Film Festival founder Latest e-Edition Sunday Real Estate, March 19, 2023 Real Estate Sunday Real Estate, March 19, 2023