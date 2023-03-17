Downtown fire

An early morning fire blazes near the Fairmont Hotel on March 17. 

 Courtesy of San Francisco Fire Department

The San Francisco Fire Department battled a two-alarm blaze early Friday morning that injured one person and displaced 11 others. 

Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. when a fire broke out at a three-story residential building on 959 Powell Street, which is just a block away from the Fairmont Hotel. 

