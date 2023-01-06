Powerful Storm Strikes California, From Surging Seas to Mountain Snow

A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

 Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times

The last time downtown San Francisco saw this much rain, there were 38 states in the Union and the Golden Gate Bridge was another 62 years from being built.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 4, downtown San Francisco received 10.33 inches of rain, its wettest 10-day period since 1871, according to the National Weather Service.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags

You May Also Like