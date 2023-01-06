The all-time 10-day record in the Financial District was set in January of 1862 at 14.37 inches. Anybody that is still around from then can pop champagne, a la the 1972 Miami Dolphins — your record is still intact.
That ten-day stretch encompasses a series of powerful atmospheric rivers which blitzed the Bay Area, highlighted by ferocious storms on New Year’s Eve and on Wednesday night, which each caused widespread flooding, power outages, collapsed trees and other damage.
The fresh record-setting data adds to the historic figures resulting from the deluge. San Francisco measured 5.46 inches of precipitation during the Dec. 31 storm, second most in a single-day in The City’s recorded history, which dates back to 1849 and just .09 inches from surpassing the record of 5.54 inches set in 1991. The mark eclipsed its previous second-wettest day of 4.67 inches in 1881.
"The positive sign is somebody saw something and called 911," San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter told The Examiner
The records, just like the rain, may not be done either. National Weather Service meteorologists forecast that, after a brief respite on Friday, the Bay Area is set for another soaking starting Saturday, with rain pouring through the weekend and lasting into Tuesday. As a result, the region remains on flood watch, which the agency issues “to inform the public and cooperating agencies that current and developing hydrometeorological conditions are such that there is a threat of flooding, but the occurrence is neither certain nor imminent.”
In short — keep the rain record book open.
More strong winds are also expected to whirl across the Bay Area, following Wednesday’s howling gusts which even prompted the agency to issue a rare landspout warning for portions of the Peninsula. Pablo Point in Marin — at an elevation of 937 feet — recorded the strongest winds during Wednesday’s storm, which, at its peak, reached 101 miles per hour.
With the band of showers moving out of the area, we've gotten a little bit of time to look back at last night's peak wind gusts.The "winner" is Pablo Point in the Marin County mountains, recording a gust of 101 mph! #CAwxpic.twitter.com/yhvoKxhaHF