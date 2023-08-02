As San Francisco continues to grapple with the fentanyl crisis, two Supervisors are worried that The City’s detox programs don’t have sufficient resources to help those struggling with addiction.
In a July letter penned to Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Rafael Mandelman questioned how effective the department’s current system is at helping people in recovery.
“What I hear time and time again is there's no easy way to get people into treatment after hours,” said Stefani. “With the detox, it seems like beds aren't readily available, and there's nowhere to go other than the hospital, but that doesn't always work either.”
The letter cites one example, in particular, of someone suffering from alcohol use disorder who had more than two dozen encounters with emergency services in June. Despite consistently asking for treatment and being taken by first responders to a “withdrawal management provider” seeking detox treatment twice, they didn’t receive the care needed.
When first responders asked the facility contracted with The City why this happened, they were told that limited staffing meant it was unclear when these services would become available..
The San Francisco Fire Department did not comment on the specific incident, but told The Examiner that "SFFD works collaboratively with our city partners to provide compassionate care to those in need.”
The City’s ability to support its residents has only worsened as the wave of fentanyl has taken hold, said Stefani. “I just don’t see that smooth continuum of care that we all strive for,” she said. “This breakdown in detox, I think, is like one of the first pieces of when people are trying to get sober, whether it be from drugs, or alcohol, or a combination of both.”
People trying to get into one of these programs to help with substance abuse don’t have many options if they’re turned away.
This letter comes a year after one of The City's major providers, Baker Places and Positive Resource Center (PRC), which merged in 2016, cratered under financial issues and could no longer provide detoxification services.
Since then, another provider, HealthRIGHT 360, took over the contract for The City, said Stefani.
While staffing issues are a problem at the facility, as they are in San Francisco its “quality of care is not impacted,” said Gary McCoy, the vice president of policy and public affairs with HealthRIGHT 360.
A certain number of staff are needed to take in an individual to ensure that care standards are met. But that means that then not everyone will get a bed.
“We are concerned that that will be a point that we will get to,” said McCoy. He couldn’t provide exact numbers on how many beds were currently filled, but the facility does “have high utilization rates in our programs right now, especially compared to during COVID-19.”
While McCoy asserted that the facility is not turning people away right now, there can be challenges during intake, depending on the time of day.
Processing someone can take up to three hours and requires medical assessment, among other things. This means that a person coming in after 3 p.m. might not be able to be admitted that same day.
Other times people are sent sobering centers if they are too intoxicated so as not to jeopardize the safety of other patients in withdrawal management in the facility, he said.
McCoy would not confirm whether or not the incidents described in the supervisors’ letter happened at his facility, but Stefani remains hopeful about getting more information.
“So for me, it's kind of like, OK, let's get an update on what's going on,” she said. “Now that I'm hearing all this anecdotal evidence about how it's not working that great.”
The letter calls on the San Francisco Department of Public Health to provide information about The City’s programs, such as the intake and placement processes, staffing levels, and which programs get funding from The City.
“I'm trying to get them to really explain to us as the policymakers ... what is the assessment?” Stefani said. “What are the assessments that are being done to understand how many detox beds are actually needed, how many are needed for alcohol detox, and how many are needed for fentanyl detox? And then determine how many beds you think we need based on how many people are actually trying to utilize those services.”
According to a statement from the Department of Public Health provided to The Examiner, there is a contract with the HealthRight 360 for 48 beds, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are 10 beds for “individuals with criminal justice involvement” at the Salvation Army's Harbor Light program Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At SoMa RISE, there are 20 drug sobering beds for those “experiencing acute drug or alcohol intoxication” 24/7, and eight alcohol sobering beds at Community Forward SF, also open 24/7.
The Dore Urgent Care Center has 12 beds for those experiencing mental health crises concerning drug use. The City also offers 12 managed alcohol beds for those who want to “reduce their harm from alcohol use” at the Managed Alcohol Program, open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Since the beginning of January this year to June, there have been 406 total overdose deaths in San Francisco, according to the most recent data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released last month. 324 deaths were due to fentanyl.
Although the number of deaths dropped by 32% from May to June, the beginning of this year has seen more overdose deaths than in the last three years.
The DPH also acknowledged that The City is facing “a nationwide shortage of behavioral health workers, including addiction medicine and primary care providers, as well as limited facilities and agencies to contract with.”
“Our priority is to help individuals come in, come down, and receive treatment for their withdrawal and connect to going care and treatment,” the department said.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is now on its summer recess. But Stefani anticipates that the DPH will provide answers after it recommences in the fall.
“My hope is to get a better understanding of what we need, what's broken in the system, and then come up with a plan on how we fix it,” she said. “We have real issues on our hands when it comes to substance abuse, with fentanyl, with alcohol, with everything, and our system just needs to work better.”