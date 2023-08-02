HealthRIGHT 360 at 1563 Mission Street in San Francisco

HealthRIGHT 360 at 1563 Mission Street in San Francisco on Monday, July 31, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

As San Francisco continues to grapple with the fentanyl crisis, two Supervisors are worried that The City’s detox programs don’t have sufficient resources to help those struggling with addiction.

In a July letter penned to Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Rafael Mandelman questioned how effective the department’s current system is at helping people in recovery.

