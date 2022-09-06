Radostina Boseva loves the blues and cyans of her favorite Fujicolor film so much, she named her dog after it.
Fuji the dog is still around, but Fujifilm Fujicolor PRO 400H was discontinued in 2021.
Boseva, a wedding and portrait photographer based in the Bay Area, is one of the many professional photographers and businesses burdened by the persistent shortage and rising cost of color film around the world.
While it once was ubiquitous and relatively cheap, color film has become harder to find in recent years, particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. When it does hit shelves, the prices are high enough to give even a die-hard film photography buff pause — and maybe even reach for their iPhone before that old Pentax.
Manufacturers like Kodak and Fujifilm have blamed supply chain issues and heavy demand. Some enthusiasts believe the companies themselves are at fault — that they bet on film fading out of style and can no longer produce enough Gold and Superia to keep up with resurgent interest in the hobby.
“If people see an opportunity to make money they're going to do it, and people are willing to pay more for film,” said Vartan Demirjian, owner of Oscar's Photo Lab in SoMa.
The supply shortage and discontinuation of certain film stocks force pros like Boseva to find new ways to achieve the same results she and her customers expect. When Fujfilm announced that 400H would be discontinued due to struggles sourcing raw material used in the film, the whole industry was shaken and many longtime adherents to analog ditched it for digital.
“Literally, a lot of careers were based on that film,” she added. “I was shocked to learn that people who were industry leaders, they just decided to just stop shooting film in general. The magic is gone in their work, for me. It’s just not there.”
That magic, to those who believe in it, is in the grainy texture and color of the analog format. Digital photographs can be edited in a way that strives for a film-like look, but film lovers say they spot the difference.
Boseva was forced to switch from Fujifilm to Kodak Portra 800, but it was a painstaking process. Kodak films accentuate warmer colors than the Fuji 400H, she explained. She spent hours working with Richard Photo Lab in Santa Clarita to process and scan Portra 800 in a way that mimicked Fuji 400H.
Availability of film isn’t the only issue, it’s the cost.
Photographer Samantha Look used to spend about $40 to $42 on a five-roll box of Portra film, but that quickly shot up to $60 or more in less than two years.
Look isn’t quite sure what the breaking point is before a full embrace of digital — a realm in which the cost of a single shot is negligible — but she knows it exists.
Businesses like Oscar’s Photo Lab struggle to keep the films photographers love stocked on their shelves at a reasonable price.
“I worry more about the cost of film, as opposed to being able to get it,” said Demirjian, Oscar's owner. “There’s more and more suppliers — there are companies that are coming out that are introducing film now, but it's getting very expensive.”
Film photography blog Analog.Cafe built a price tracker that surveys the price of various films at major retailers. As of July, for example, a roll of Kodak Portra 800 was an average price of $17.66, an increase of nearly a dollar since February.
Newcomers to the industry offer compelling alternatives to Kodak and Fujifilm, but they’re not exactly cheap, either. A roll of Cinestill, a company founded in Los Angeles a decade ago, sells its 800T color film for $15 a roll.
Not only have film prices increased, but so has the cost of the chemicals that Oscar’s uses to process it, the paper on which it prints photographs, and a whole host of other facets of the business.
Oscar’s has tried to absorb all of these increases without dumping them onto the customer, but there’s a limit.
“It's not elastic. We can't just keep increasing prices, we're cutting into our profit margin a great deal,” Demirjian said.
There was a period when Underdog Film Labs, based in Oakland, could only get its hands on Cinestill 800T, a film modified from a stock intended for use in motion pictures. Salesperson Matthew Hoang said everything is now back in stock — for the moment.
"Earlier this year it was just really slow, we wouldn't get a lot in at a time," Hoang said. There would always be customers who would buy packs as soon as they could."
Why film
So, if film is so pricey, and so laborious, why bother?
Boseva could have picked up a digital camera and abandoned film when Fujifilm dropped her beloved 400H. But she’d rather give up photography than go digital.
“Everything is sharp. It almost reminds me of an iPhone image. I respect digital, don’t get me wrong, I have to work with that, but it’s not the best thing, I feel,” she said.
Advanced photo editing software is rife with tools that attempt to reproduce the feel of film. Look admitted that her clients might not be able to tell the difference — but she can.
“I just love shooting with film, it feels more like an art form. You don’t get that instant feedback,” Look said. “It feels more like I’m creating art, it feels more deliberate.”
Hoang said the medium is attracting younger people.
"It's like a matter of the rawness of it and the aesthetics," Hoang said.
So, yes, film is a headache. But committed photographers in the Bay Area are sticking with it.
“You love film because of the grain, the nostalgia feeling, the blurriness even. All that. I just don’t want to fake it,” Boseva said.