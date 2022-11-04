Daylight saving time clock

A man moves clock hands in Stuttgart, Germany on March 24, 2006. San Franciscans’ clocks will “fall back” an hour this weekend, as will those in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with 2 a.m. on Sunday marking the end of daylight saving time. (AP Photo)

 The Associated Press

San Franciscans' clocks will "fall back" an hour this weekend, as will those in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with 2 a.m. on Sunday marking the end of daylight saving time.

"But wait," you might find yourself asking, "hasn't daylight saving time already ended?"

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite