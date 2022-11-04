A man moves clock hands in Stuttgart, Germany on March 24, 2006. San Franciscans’ clocks will “fall back” an hour this weekend, as will those in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with 2 a.m. on Sunday marking the end of daylight saving time. (AP Photo)
San Franciscans' clocks will "fall back" an hour this weekend, as will those in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with 2 a.m. on Sunday marking the end of daylight saving time.
"But wait," you might find yourself asking, "hasn't daylight saving time already ended?"
Or, "Isn't daylight saving time supposed to stick around for good?"
Those are both fair questions! Given the confusing status of daylight saving time, its standard counterpart and efforts to permanently enshrine either of them into law, The Examiner is publishing this helpful guide before you get an extra hour of sleep this weekend.
So Sunday isn't the start of daylight saving time?
No, it's the start of standard time, which is set to end on March 12, 2023 at 2 a.m.
What's standard time, again?
Haven't you been paying attention?
It's not my fault you're boring. When did daylight saving time first start?
The U.S. originally implemented it in 1918 to lower energy consumption by reducing the demand for lighting, but subsequent studies have shown the effect is inconclusive, at best. Contrary to popular belief, farmers and agricultural groups actually opposed its implementation.
What do experts say about ending daylight saving time?
That it's mostly a good thing, at least as far as our bodies are concerned.
As mentioned previously, standard time is more in line with our body's internal rhythms, and sleep experts told the Washington Post that remaining in it decreases the risk of sleep loss, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, mood disorders and, in some cases, cancer.
What do Americans say about ending daylight saving time?
Many don't want to! A YouGov poll in March found that 59% of Americans wanted to keep it permanent, while a Monmouth University poll that same month found that 44% of Americans did. The latter response represented a plurality, with 13% of respondents wanting permanent standard time and 35% wanting to keep the changes.
Didn't California end daylight saving time a few years ago?
Not really! Nearly 60% of voters backed a ballot measure that would end the practice of "springing forward" and "falling back," as long as two-thirds of the California State Legislature agrees to make a change consistent with federal law.
Whether federal law permanently implements standard time or daylight saving time, California would follow.
Wait, I thought the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would enshrine daylight saving time?
It did by unanimous consent, but — not to get all "Schoolhouse Rock!" on you — the Sunshine Protection Act is just a bill sitting on Capitol Hill.
The House of Representatives still needs to pass it, and President Joe Biden would then need to sign it. As written, it wouldn't go into effect until next November, anyway.
Isn't there an election two days after the clock change?