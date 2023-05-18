D'Arcy Drollinger named drag laureate

The artist, choreographer, producer and owner of the Oasis nightclub will, among many other duties, serve as a spokesperson for the LGBTQIA+ community of San Francisco.

 Rachel Z Photography/City and County of San Francisco

The fabulous D'Arcy Drollinger – artist, choreographer, producer and owner of the Oasis nightclub – has been named San Francisco's very first drag laureate.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed at a Thursday afternoon press conference announced Drollinger's appointment to the position, making the drag laureate the first in the nation to be so crowned.

