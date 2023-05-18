The fabulous D'Arcy Drollinger – artist, choreographer, producer and owner of the Oasis nightclub – has been named San Francisco's very first drag laureate.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed at a Thursday afternoon press conference announced Drollinger's appointment to the position, making the drag laureate the first in the nation to be so crowned.
Or.... rather... Breed said she would have crowned Drollinger if the newly-minted laureate's marvelous hairdo permitted.
"As the first drag laureate, I am dedicated to continuing my mission to uplift my fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community and spread joy thorough the city," Drollinger said. "This role builds bridges and creates partnerships, while elevating and celebrating the art of drag. I'm looking forward to the positive effects this will have on on the community, on San Francisco and the world at large... and I'm sorry LA and New York, but we beat you to it!"
Drollinger – sans crown – will receive a $55,000 stipend in her 18-month role as the city’s drag laureate. The stipend is intended to aid Drollinger in her responsibilities as laureate, which include:
- Serving as spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ Community of San Francisco
- Participating in community-based drag programs and events that reflect and honor the diversity of San Francisco
- Partnering in an official capacity with various city agencies and community organizations
- Producing drag-centered events and programming centered on celebrating and supporting San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community
- Ensuring San Francisco's drag history is shared, honored, and preserved
"It really goes to show how much this city values the drag community," Drollinger said of the laureate position. "Not just for entertainment, but for fundraising, for political advice. Across the gamut, they put the drag community on a higher pedestal than drag performers get in other states and other cities."
Drollinger's selection as the country's first drag laureate comes amid rising transphobia nationwide, and Breed said the historic position celebrates the city's commitment and support to its marginalized communities.
"While drag culture is under attack in other parts of the country, in San Francisco we embrace and elevate the amazing drag performers who through their art and advocacy have contributed to our city's history around civil rights and equity," Breed said. "I am proud to invest in programs that create a platform for individuals who like D’Arcy are sending a message to the nation and the world that our great city is a beacon for acceptance and opportunities for all."
The new drag laureate encouraged the members of the drag and LGBTQIA+ communities to continue to express themselves in the face of disapproval.
"Many of my peers have been feeling the weight of the protests that have been taking over artistic lives, but it's important to not just continue fighting, but to actually make art, because that is the best way we can fight back," Drollinger said.
Drollinger – a San Francisco native – began her drag career in the early 90's, and has written over a dozen original works. She is also the producer, director and co-star of the long-running Bay Area holiday tradition, "The Golden Girls Live."
Drollinger's was selected by Breed for the drag laureate position from a field of 15 applicants, which were reviewed by an 11-member committee from various city agencies. The city's Drag Laureate program is a joint initiative of the Mayor’s Office, the San Francisco Public Library and the Human Rights Commission.