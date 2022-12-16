The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the General Motors subsidiary earlier this week following numerous reported instances of Cruise's cars stopping in the middle of San Francisco's streets.
Less than two weeks before Christmas, state officials seem to think the autonomous car company Cruise has been nice.
Federal regulators, meanwhile, are investigating whether it's been naughty.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the General Motors subsidiary earlier this week following reports to the agency that Cruise's autonomous driving system forced the cars to hard brake when approached from behind or, in numerous instances, stop in the middle of San Francisco's streets.
Cruise, currently, is only permitted to have 30 autonomous vehicles drive paying customers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Its service area is concentrated in San Francisco's west side, extending just outside of downtown.
A company spokesperson told The Examiner that the company's "employee driverless service is currently running in nearly" all of The City.
That doesn't necessarily mean you're going to see a fleet of self-driving vehicles throughout San Francisco, however, as the California Public Utilities Commission must also approve the plan.
DMV officials told The Examiner in a statement on Friday that Cruise's permit limits the cars to streets with a maximum speed of 35 mph. The NHTSA's "preliminary evaluation does not impact the status of Cruise's permits," according to the agency.
"The safety of the motoring public is the DMV's priority, and we will continue to monitor the work of our federal partners at NHTSA and review information as it becomes available," the DMV said in a statement.
The NHTSA didn't respond to The Examiner's requests for comment prior to publication.
The implications of the autonomous vehicle future are profound, and there’s nowhere better to contemplate them than in the backseat of a driverless car named Macaroni
Hannah Lindow, a Cruise spokesperson, told The Examiner that there have been "zero life-threatening injuries or fatalities" during the "nearly 700,000 fully autonomous miles" Cruise's cars have driven in San Francisco.
"There’s always a balance between healthy regulatory scrutiny and the innovation we desperately need to save lives, which is why we’ll continue to fully cooperate with NHTSA or any regulator in achieving that shared goal," she said.
NHTSA specifically mentioned that correspondence in the overview of its investigation, noting that the agency didn't include "statistics for these events" because "the specific number of immobilization incidents is unknown."
Cruise said its vehicles, by default, turn on the hazard lights and come to a complete stop when the autonomous driving system isn't sure how to proceed. Lindow told The Examiner that it's "also the default in a variety of operational or technical circumstances that are out of the ordinary," such as when the car gets a flat tire, has hardware of software issues or, even, when fireworks are set off nearby.
NHTSA officials received three reports of Cruise's autonomous driving system hard-braking "in response to another road user that was quickly approaching from the rear," causing the other car to strike the back of Cruise's vehicle in each instance. None of the crashes involved a fully autonomous vehicle, with a person aboard all three struck Cruise cars.
Cruise said it has briefed federal regulators on the collisions, which company officials said were a consequence of the autonomous vehicles responding to erratic and aggressive drivers' behavior.