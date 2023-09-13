Rosa Parks Elementary School vaccine clinic

Chau Le receives a COVID-19 booster at a vaccine clinic at Rosa Parks Elementary School in December 2022. Doses of an updated vaccine will be available to San Franciscans as soon as this week.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco public health officials said Wednesday that all residents who are at least 6 months old should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

On the heels of federal officials’ formal approval and recommendations this week, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters are expected to arrive as soon as this week.

