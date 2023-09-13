San Francisco public health officials said Wednesday that all residents who are at least 6 months old should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.
On the heels of federal officials’ formal approval and recommendations this week, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters are expected to arrive as soon as this week.
“Many people, particularly those who are vulnerable, haven’t received a vaccine for some time,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist with UCSF, who cited that fact as one of the factors that has been contributing to a nationwide surge in cases.
The City’s last recorded seven-day average test positivity rate was 8.2% on Sept. 5, up from 7% on Aug. 5 and 4.1% on July 5.
The approved vaccines are the first since the state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders ended earlier this year, and the newest since the first bivalent boosters were distributed last September. Forty-two percent of San Franciscans received an updated dose, compared to the 17% of eligible Americans who did.
Chin-Hong said he isn’t too concerned about access to the new doses, as state law mandates that COVID-19 vaccines are free for California residents.
He said he is worried, however, that not enough people know that, say, they won’t be saddled with a copayment.
“Our healthcare system is so fragmented,” said Chin-Hong. “It’s not like the old days during the emergency measure, where everyone knew everything was free.”
The San Francisco Department of Public Health said it will offer vaccines to people without insurance. The vaccines will otherwise be available at health care providers, pharmacies and clinics by the end of the week, as well as alongside flu shots at DPH-affiliated community sites by early next week.
“San Francisco is committed to ensuring low-barrier access to new COVID-19 vaccines and will continue to partner with community organizations in priority neighborhoods to offer information and vaccines,” the department said.
Chin-Hong said the vaccine will prevent more serious illness, but still cannot prevent infection altogether still. The side effects are similar to previous versions, such as pain at the injection site and fatigue.
“You shouldn’t expect any new side effects if you haven’t had them before,” he said.
