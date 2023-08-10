OutsideLandsFestival_05Aug2022-934.JPG

People walking by the Outside Lands Festival sign in 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

As Bay Area residents prepare to gather en mass at the Outside Lands music festival this weekend, COVID-19 numbers have begun to tick back up, and a new variant has emerged.

After falling to just 24 new cases every seven days early last month, San Francisco’s cases have risen to nearly twice that this week, according to The City’s COVID-19 tracker.

