As Bay Area residents prepare to gather en mass at the Outside Lands music festival this weekend, COVID-19 numbers have begun to tick back up, and a new variant has emerged.
After falling to just 24 new cases every seven days early last month, San Francisco’s cases have risen to nearly twice that this week, according to The City’s COVID-19 tracker.
The new variant, EG.5, is now responsible for 17% of new COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased by more than 12% in the last week.
Amid the rising numbers are summer travel plans, parties, and concerts. But this latest rise is happening as expected, due to a variety of reasons, according to Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.
“When people are traveling in record numbers abroad and coming back, they're bringing back some of that risk,” he told The Examiner on Wednesday. “The second reason is that people are also going indoors because of heat waves across the country, and it's almost an analogous situation for the winter.”
Spikes in cases tend to occur when it’s colder outside as more people seek warmth inside during the winter months, he said.
Also, immunity is waning for those who received their vaccine six months ago or more. A new dose is slated to roll out in the fall, likely in early October, said Chin-Hong.
It’s unclear how much the new variant is responsible for the increase, “but it makes sense that it could be in the mix as well,” said Chin-Hong.
The new variant has been detected in other parts of the country, and as San Francisco is one of the places that contribute samples for variant tracking in the United States, “undoubtedly it’s here,” he said.
Those looking forward to this weekend’s festival shouldn’t be too concerned, as it takes place outside.
“It's just like Taylor Swift in San Jose, or in LA more recently,” said Chin-Hong. “But it's usually the public transportation to the venue or after parties in people's houses where some people get infected.”
It’s not at the point where people should change their plans or avoid going to the festival altogether. Still, they should be aware of potential risks and any symptoms that can easily be mistaken for the common cold, such as fatigue, sneezing, sore throat, cough, and changes in smell.
“My advice is, if you are having those symptoms, and if you are one of the high-risk groups that might get ill or one of you live with people like that – testing might help you either get access to early therapy,” he said. If you need it, or at least be more careful around household members who might be more vulnerable.”