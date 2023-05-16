San Francisco isn't ready to bin its headline-grabbing trash cans, but the new design just might be in the dumps.
The City's Civic Design Review Committee on Monday didn't vote to approve the "Slim Silhouette" design that the public works department selected five months ago, adding yet another step to a lengthy and potentially expensive process already littered with roadblocks.
The committee, a subset of the Arts Commission that must review all public infrastructure projects in The City, didn't entirely rubbish the proposed design, but there was no measure to vote for its approval, either.
"Aesthetically beautiful. Functionally concerning," Kimberlee Stryker, the committee's chair and a landscape architect, said during Monday's meeting. Stryker and other committee members said they were concerned about the trash cans' potential to be tagged with graffiti and stickers.
The Department of Public Works said that, once mass-produced, the "Slim Silhouette" would cost between $2,000 and $3,000 per trash can.
That design narrowly edged out its five competitors, which took into account feedback from the department's graffiti and maintenance staff. But those areas were the chief concerns of the committee, with Arts Commissioner Patrick Carney calling the design "a graffiti magnet."
The Civic Design Review Committee won't meet again until June 12, and approval at that meeting would be just another step in a yearslong process. Public works officials told the Chronicle on Monday that The City won't pick a manufacturer until 2024, and installation will take at least another six months.