San Francisco Slim Silhouette Trash Can

A worker cleans around one of San Francisco's "Slim Silhouette" trash cans, which hit a snag in a key committee on Monday en route to their citywide implementation. 

 San Francisco Department of Public Works

San Francisco isn't ready to bin its headline-grabbing trash cans, but the new design just might be in the dumps.

The City's Civic Design Review Committee on Monday didn't vote to approve the "Slim Silhouette" design that the public works department selected five months ago, adding yet another step to a lengthy and potentially expensive process already littered with roadblocks.

