Tenderloin Center

The Tenderloin Center opened in January 2022 as part of Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration for the neighborhood, and closed on Dec. 5, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Less than a year after its closure, a new study shows that the Tenderloin Center successfully reversed 100% of all its opioid overdose cases despite challenges facing the facility, including what researchers call “strained relationships with city emergency response systems.”

The center opened in January 2022 as part of Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration for the much-maligned Tenderloin neighborhood, seeking to help mitigate the ongoing opioid crisis sweeping through The City and provide services for those affected.

