Less than a year after its closure, a new study shows that the Tenderloin Center successfully reversed 100% of all its opioid overdose cases despite challenges facing the facility, including what researchers call “strained relationships with city emergency response systems.”
The center opened in January 2022 as part of Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration for the much-maligned Tenderloin neighborhood, seeking to help mitigate the ongoing opioid crisis sweeping through The City and provide services for those affected.
Although the facility offered resources like connections to housing, showers and hot meals, it was perhaps best known for providing a place where people could safely consume drugs. While the site was never intended to be a permanent facility, it quickly became a fixture in the community until it closed last December.
“We knew what was necessary and still is necessary to help address the overdose crisis,” said Gary McCoy, vice president of policy and public affairs for HealthRight360, a nonprofit that provided overdose prevention and other health services at the Tenderloin Center.
During the 46 weeks the center operated, staff reversed 333 overdose cases. After a few months of operation, staff were given oxygen to help the reversal process. The addition of oxygen increased successful reversals to more than 91%, with more than half being reversed with a combination of oxygen and the overdose reversal drug, naloxone.
The addition of oxygen marked a great improvement for the patients and the staff, according to the study, as overdoses increased on average over the 11 months from around five to nine per week.
Oxygen is cheaper than naloxone and can be used before people start displaying more dire overdose symptoms, said McCoy. “Oxygen also does not cause the same type of withdrawal that you have from Narcan (naloxone) if you have opioid use disorder,” he said.
But initially, there was pushback from city officials in acquiring oxygen for the center, causing a delay in its implementation. Another hindrance was the requirement by The City that every time naloxone was used, 911 had to be called.
“More often than not, once our staff had reversed an overdose with Narcan, we had to call 911, and by the time the first responders showed up, that person was usually in much better condition,” said McCoy. “It was a huge drain on resources, and we didn't want them there; they didn't want to be there, but the policy was, regardless, very absolute.”
Along with the 911 calls, there were other challenges such as “inconsistent supplies and lack of sufficient staffing causing people to work long shifts,” according to the study.
This research comes as overdose deaths continued to spike last month after a dip in June, from 54 to 71 – a 31.5% increase. The City has been combatting the crisis with help from state resources, including the California Highway Patrol and the California National Guard.
Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed these resources earlier this summer, and since then, the groups have seized sizable amounts of fentanyl.
But even with some progress, The City has recorded 453 accidental fatal overdoses so far this year, according to the latest report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner earlier this month.
As of the latest numbers, The City is on pace to surpass 800 deaths for the first time since 2020.
Since the center closed last year, city officials have stated that the plan is to open other, smaller community hubs that will offer similar services, but it’s unclear to what extent that has been accomplished.
To open up a new facility more closely resembling the Tenderloin and to ensure even better results, the challenges facing staff should be addressed, according to the study.
“Ensuring consistent oxygen supplies, staffing, and removing 911 call requirements after every naloxone administration could improve resource management,” according to the study. “These recommendations may enable success for future OPS in San Francisco and elsewhere.”
McCoy added that not many would argue that the location and size of the center was not ideal, but ultimately, from a public health standpoint, the model was a success.
“To have a program that's voluntary like that, where you don't have to arrest people to make them seek services, was a huge, huge, huge milestone,” he said.
“It won't be the silver bullet,” he added. “It's not going to solve the overdose crisis, but it's certainly going to reach the most impacted people that need the most help.”