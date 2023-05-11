It's not all doom and gloom in San Francisco.
An amalgamation of civic, community, and corporate leaders hope to cut through the highly-publicized noise with five programs that will reinvigorate The City in the coming months.
Called the Civic Joy Fund, the $2 million project is the brainchild of Manny Yekutiel, owner of Manny's, and Daniel Lurie, founder and chair of the nonprofit Tipping Point.
The duo conceived the Fund on the heels of Yekutiel's "Light Up the City" initiative, which raised $750,000 last year to light 12 commercial corridors around San Francisco in an effort to bring back customers.
Yekutiel's illumination of San Francisco's streets focused on restoring The City's vibrancy and beauty, as well as stimulating economic recovery for small businesses.
"I think my takeaway from that was, actually, San Franciscans have a role to play, and we all can think about what is it that we can do to brighten up our city and be a part of this chapter," said Yekutiel. "San Francisco has gone through many ups and downs before and we're on the ups, but we all have a part to play in it."
The five projects, which focus on producing quick and tangible results, are the Summer of Music, Paint the City, Clean Up The City, Adopt-A Block, and the City Civic Corps. Lurie kickstarted the fundraising drive, and other donors, such as Levi Strauss and Co and Eventbrite co-founders Julia and Kevin Hartz, followed suit.
"The only people coming to save San Francisco are everyday San Franciscans. It's gonna be our small business community and it's gonna be our arts and culture that brings us back," said Lurie. "Our focus is on propping up those parts of our city, but we need everybody at this moment."
Summer of Music, which is being produced with Noise Pop, will pay over 80 local musicians to play live on nine commercial corridors, including Chinatown, Clement Street, Polk Street, Valencia Street, and the Castro, every single Saturday this summer.
Paint the City is another one of the Fund's creatively symbiotic relationships. Paint the Void, a nonprofit dedicated to public art installations, will commission local artists to paint their own pieces in ten districts across San Francisco.
"Public art makes an impact even when it's implemented in smaller forms," said Meredith Winner, a co-founder of Paint the Void. "It still inspires people to create their own art and to take care of the places that they live in."
Refuse Refuse San Francisco will help organize Clean Up The City, which funds communal meals at hosting restaurants in ten neighborhoods. On a weekly basis, volunteers will have the opportunity to eat, drink, and be in community while simultaneously cleaning city streets.
Lurie initially found out about Refuse Refuse through their work at his kids' school.
"Selfishly, I got something out of it when I went out for my cleanup and realized that we could spread this to every district in San Francisco," Lurie said.
Announced areas so far include Hayes Valley, Bayview, South Mission, Lower Nob Hill, Lower Polk, and Ocean Beach with more to come.
The City Civic Corps and Adopt-a-Block focus on sprucing up San Francisco's streets with tender loving care provided by droves of eager volunteers.
The Corps will have 100 volunteers descend on a different location in The City during the first Saturday of each month to support projects that require copious amounts of labor. These will include park and beach cleanups, tree plantings and helping seniors and animals.
Adopt-a-Block will distribute $100,000 each to four blocks across The City. Community members will then construct a plan on how to spend the money through improvement projects. The four blocks are Larkin Street in the Tenderloin, Mission Street between 16th and 18th streets in the Mission District, Ocean Avenue in Ingleside, and Mission Street between San Juan and Harrington streets in The Excelsior.
With $2 million in tow, the Civic Joy Fund's attention now shifts to getting all hands on deck for The City's ambitions.
"This is very much not a sit back, relax, and enjoy the show kind of a situation," said Yekutiel. "This is, 'Oh yeah, I do have a part to play in San Francisco recovering.' We're presenting that opportunity."
Those interested in volunteering can find additional information at civicspacefoundation.org.