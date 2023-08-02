A weekend street carnival later this month is the first in a series of entertainment and recreation improvements that city officials hope will be the ticket to bolstering San Francisco’s Civic Center.
A Ferris wheel, 100-foot slide, fun house, spinning teacups and good old-fashioned carnival food will be part of the Civic Center Carnival Aug. 24-27.
Mayor London Breed’s office expects the festival to attract 500-1,000 people each day. Admission is $10 and can be used toward games, rides or food for those over age 12.
According to a July report from CBRE, San Francisco’s downtown core is currently saddled with a 31.8% vacancy rate, largely due to fallout from people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The area has also lost a number of large stores, including San Francisco’s flagship Whole Foods market, a flagship Old Navy store and two Nordstrom locations. What’s more, vehicle traffic is down 41% from pre-pandemic levels and homelessness and rampant open air drug dealing continue to be a large problem.
Mayoral spokesperson Parisa Safarzadeh said that the upcoming carnival is a larger piece of the Mayor’s Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco’s Recovery. Other departments have also brought their own improvement ideas forward.
Conservatives criticized California Board of Education for its new math standards which call for a renewed focus on social justice and equity in K-12 math curriculum
The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department recently unveiled a pilot program that brings a skate park, large outdoor chess boards, exercise stations and ping pong tables to UN Plaza. Modeled after spaces in cities like Paris and Madrid, it will also include tables for teqball, a sport that combines elements of soccer and table tennis. The project expects to break ground in September and open before the holidays.
Mayor Breed also plans to add patrol officers and increase street cleaning around the Tenderloin, Mid-Market and SoMa areas. Eight new park rangers will also be added to the roster to help out SFPD officers in UN Plaza.
The downtown core is vital to San Francisco's financial well being. Data from 2021, the latest year for which data is available, shows that downtown-based businesses generated nearly half of San Francisco’s sales tax revenue and 95% of its business tax revenue in 2021.
To help keep the downtown core afloat, The City has incentivized small business owners to move into vacant storefronts by giving them grants, which range from $5,000 to $50,000. San Francisco is also looking to increase foot traffic and spending downtown by holding free concerts in the area for the next three years beginning in 2024.