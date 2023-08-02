Civic Center Carnival

A four-day carnival will take place steps away from City Hall at the end of this month. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A weekend street carnival later this month is the first in a series of entertainment and recreation improvements that city officials hope will be the ticket to bolstering San Francisco’s Civic Center.

A Ferris wheel, 100-foot slide, fun house, spinning teacups and good old-fashioned carnival food will be part of the Civic Center Carnival Aug. 24-27.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting