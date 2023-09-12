28381727_web1_220413-SFE-GEARYSUBWAY_2

A 38 Muni bus at Geary Boulevard and Presidio Avenue. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

A Muni bus struck and injured a man who died last month after the ambulance in which he was being treated was reportedly blockaded by autonomous vehicles, officials announced today.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the San Francisco Fire Department told The Examiner in a joint statement that the Muni bus was stopped in the westbound lanes of Harrison Street near the intersection of Seventh Street just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 14 when a pedestrian crossed the street and "approached the rear of the bus."

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com