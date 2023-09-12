A Muni bus struck and injured a man who died last month after the ambulance in which he was being treated was reportedly blockaded by autonomous vehicles, officials announced today.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the San Francisco Fire Department told The Examiner in a joint statement that the Muni bus was stopped in the westbound lanes of Harrison Street near the intersection of Seventh Street just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 14 when a pedestrian crossed the street and "approached the rear of the bus."
The man fell into the street just as the bus began moving and was struck. Authorities said neither the bus driver nor the passengers on board knew the man had been hit.
SFFD emergency responders were called to the scene and found the man had head trauma, critical injuries to his left leg and agonal breathing.
The first responders loaded the man into the ambulance and started en route to a hospital. However, they were not able to leave the scene because two driverless Cruise taxis were blocking two right lanes on Harrison Street, according to an SFFD internal report.
Businesses in the area know there's "no magic bullet," but they are seeing some positive signs
According to the report, the first responders eventually asked a police officer to move his patrol car in order to allow the ambulance enough room to leave the scene, but the patient was pronounced dead of severe blunt force trauma at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital about 20 to 30 minutes after he arrived.
The SFFD units reported the presence of the Cruise taxis "contributed to a poor patient outcome," but Forbes — which first obtained the internal report — said Cruise provided video that disputes the fire department's account of what occurred.
The video reportedly depicted one of the Cruise taxis leaving the scene, while the other taxi remained stalled at the intersection with a free lane to its right.
Fire Chief Jeannine Nicholson has said multipletimes that autonomous vehicles are not "ready for prime time," but the SFMTA and SFFD said Nicholson has not attributed the man's death on Aug. 14 to the autonomous vehicles at the scene.
"Nothing lessens the tragedy of a lost life, but we appreciate the fire chief's clarification that they have not attributed this to Cruise," a Cruise representative told The Examiner on Tuesday. "We look forward to continued and increased collaboration with SFFD on our shared goal of road safety."