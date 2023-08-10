The City spiked a proposal from the Coalition on Homelessness on Thursday that would have settled a nearly yearlong federal lawsuit over San Francisco’s currently prohibited sweeps of unhoused people.
City Attorney David Chiu vehemently criticized the proposal, saying his office received no prior notice of it despite daily communications between both groups.
“If the Coalition on Homelessness actually wanted to reach a settlement agreement, this political stunt is certainly not the way to go about it and counterproductive to their stated goals,” Chiu said. “Legal parties do not engage in settlement negotiations via the press, particularly when confidential settlement discussions are required.”
The lawsuit the coalition filed against The City last year in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California stated that current policies for handling homeless people were unconstitutional, specifically the arrest and citation of people for being outside — and the forced movement of them and their belongings.
“We think it’s an unconstitutional violation of due process of the Fourth Amendment for San Francisco to take your belongings and put them in a dump truck, which is essentially what San Francisco does on an almost daily basis,” said John Do, the senior staff attorney for the Racial and Economic Justice Program at the ACLU of Northern California.
But Thursday’s letter is the first overture the coalition has made in the litigation process to put focus back on the issues, said Zal Shroff, the interim legal director for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the firms representing the coalition.
“I think we all have a very similar understanding of what the answers to street homelessness are,” Shroff told The Examiner. “The reason why we brought this lawsuit was that there’s just a gap between The City’s ideal — what it says on paper it wants to do to solve the homelessness crisis — and then what it’s actually done in practice.”
But the gesture was not met with positive results, and Chiu maintained that The City will proceed with litigation as planned.
“Today, Plaintiffs disrespected the Court’s efforts and discouraged thoughtful settlement discussions,” he said. “Should Plaintiffs reconsider tactics and commit to serious and professional settlement discussions under the supervision of the federal court, San Francisco is ready to engage.”
The lawsuit, filed by the coalition last September, accused The City of illegally forcing unhoused people to move without providing alternative shelter.
In December, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu filed an order barring The City from enforcing bans on camping or sitting on public property.
In the months since, the coalition has accused city officials of continuing street sweeps despite the order. The City Attorney’s Office has denied these claims.
“We submitted an extraordinary amount of evidence that shows plaintiffs’ allegations fall apart under closer examination,” said Jen Kwart, the communications director for the City Attorney’s Office, in a statement last month. “Their characterization of law enforcement presence at encampment resolutions is inaccurate and unfair.”
The coalition filed a brief last month calling for the court to appoint a monitor to verify whether or not The City is actually complying with the order.
Thursday’s letter included a proposal outlining what The City would need to to do to settle with the coalition, such as providing more housing and shelter, ending the practice of sending law enforcement to deal with homelessness, and having the court monitor and document The City’s progress.
The letter also commended The City’s commitment to “develop thousands of additional affordable housing units” and emphasized that the path forward would improve if the two sides joined forces.
“By working together, we can promote real solutions that recognize the humanity of every person sleeping on our streets while ensuring that taxpayers finally see a return on their investment,” said the letter.
This move towards a possible settlement comes as the coalition hopes to get back on the same page with The City on homelessness and potentially avoid a long, expensive litigation process, said Shroff.
“If we can sit down at the table and work on productive solutions to make sure that unhoused people are actually being offered shelter and services, and San Francisco promises that people aren’t being policed ... we can sort of put this behind us, and that’s to the benefit of all taxpayers and everyone in San Francisco.”
But that seems unlikely unless a different form of communication is taken.
“The City will not be responding outside of confidential settlement discussions to the specific settlement terms proposed,” said Chiu.
A hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 23 at the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the next district court hearing is set for the day after. It’s not yet clear how a settlement might affect things.