Encampment sweep at South Van Ness and Folsom (copy)

The Coalition on Homelessness offered a proposal to settle its ongoing lawsuit against San Francisco over sweeps of encampments, but The City rebuffed the overture.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The City spiked a proposal from the Coalition on Homelessness on Thursday that would have settled a nearly yearlong federal lawsuit over San Francisco’s currently prohibited sweeps of unhoused people.

City Attorney David Chiu vehemently criticized the proposal, saying his office received no prior notice of it despite daily communications between both groups.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com