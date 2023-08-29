In an effort to combat meth and cocaine addiction, California is offering gift cards to drug users who stay sober.
San Francisco counts among the 24 state counties that are participating in the California Department of Health Care Services "Recovery Incentives Program," which offers participants the opportunity to earn up to nearly $600 worth of "low-denomination" gift cards each year.
The program — which the Department of Health Care Services identifies as "contingency management" treatment — is available to meth and cocaine users in outpatient, intensive outpatient and Narcotic Treatment Program facilities, and is organized into a 24-week outpatient program followed by "at least" six months of recovery support.
Participants complete drug tests during certain weeks of the program and receive "a small gift card" every time they test negative for stimulants, according to the Department of Health Care Services.
CalMatters reported Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital launched a six-month contingency management program in July as part of the state's program, during which participants receive gradually increasing amounts of gift card incentives each time they test negative for illicit substances.
Ken Khoury, owner of Castro Coffee Company, has been in the neighborhood for 37 years
The outlet reported the gift card rewards begin around $10, and max out at $26.50 per test.
Contingency management has proved to be effective in treating substance abuse in the past. The Department of Veterans Affairs began using contingency management as a form of treatment in 2011, and a report found participant patients attended more than half their scheduled sessions while the average percent of samples that tested negative for drugs was more than 91%.
Similarly, a report published in JAMA Psychiatry found that 82% of participants in 22 studies reported contingency management resulted in "significant increases" in their abstinence from drugs such as cocaine and meth.