Participants complete drug tests during certain weeks of the "Re​covery Incentives Program" and receive "a small gift card" every time they test negative for illicit substances.

 Paul Sakuma/2008 AP

In an effort to combat meth and cocaine addiction, California is offering gift cards to drug users who stay sober.

San Francisco counts among the 24 state counties that are participating in the California Department of Health Care Services "Re​covery Incentives Program," which offers participants the opportunity to earn up to nearly $600 worth of "low-denomination" gift cards each year.

