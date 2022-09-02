Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going.
And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog.
“It’s way more pleasant staying right here,” said Greg Cavallo, who was tossing a ball in Golden Gate Park for Ursa, his German shepherd. “It never occurred to me to go to Burning Man. Why would I do something like that? Ursa likes trees. She likes shade. All the things they don’t have in the desert.”
No precise nose count was available of all the noses that weren’t in San Francisco because of the annual art campout in Nevada. But there did seem to be fewer cars, fewer crowds and fewer occupied Muni bus seats.
The hardest numbers were those coming from the festival site, where it cost $839.40 to get in, where the temperature is 100 degrees and where the number of trash cans is zero, on principle.
“If I were 20, I might go,” said Sue Cobian, of Millbrae. “I haven’t been 20 for a while.”
Cobian and her sister Jane were waiting for the de Young Museum to open its doors so they could catch the special Egyptian exhibit featuring the knickknacks of Ramses the Great.
There was no line. There were plenty of open spots for the morning viewings. You did have to make an appointment, but Ramses has greater availability than many dentists.
Ramses is the fellow best known for bumping off the Hittites and for giving Moses a tough time. His gold funeral mask, the star of the show and usually a thing that gets crowded around and fussed over, was looking lonesome.
Museum guide Lynn King said one advantage to the exhibit is that it doesn’t get set on fire when people are done looking at it, a difference between the de Young art and the Burning Man art.
“If you tried to do that here,” she said, “I’m afraid we’d have to call security.”
Around town, other usually crowded places were wide open, too.
The 44-O’Shaughnessy bus had seats, the N-Judah streetcar had seats, and the Hyde Street cable car almost had seats.
Dolores Park, often a blanket-to-blanket locale, looked like a moonscape. There was no waiting for such popular spots as the tennis courts, the basketball hoops or the men’s room.
Pax Frady was sitting on a park bench, chewing a morning bun from Tartine, the nearby bakery where the wait time can be longer than for Springsteen tickets.
Frady said he didn’t have to wait this time. If Burning Man has something to do with that, he said, great. He and his yellow dog, Frady, played fetch.
“I never got into that artsy scene,” he said. “I imagine it’s pretty severe out there in the desert.”
A block east at the Bi-Rite ice cream emporium, where lines often dribble out the door, absolutely no one was waiting at high noon for Tim Ross to scoop a $5.50 cone of mint chip.
Maybe some of the regulars were in the desert, he said, and maybe some were back in school. They weren’t in line.
Ross said he had no desire to leave his post to camp for a week in a place with no ice cream and where a popular sculpture this year is a truck that has been transformed into fire-breathing rhinoceros.
“Not my thing,” he said.
Even some high-end restaurants said snagging a table was easier this week with so many people off in the desert, subsisting on camping fare.
At A Mano restaurant in Hayes Valley, which accepts no reservations and where diners often wait up to half an hour for a table, a waiter who identified himself only as as Colin said business was off about 15 percent and the wait was down to 10 minutes.
“It’s definitely easier to get in this week, probably because of Burning Man,” he said.
But it was hardly necessary to travel 360 miles across two states to find offbeat art. There is a giant building full of it in downtown San Francisco.
A fifth floor gallery of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art offered typical fare. Sitting in a corner is an art installation consisting of 19 bundles of old newspapers tied with twine.
The bundles of old newspapers are art because, if you touch them, a guard comes over and tells you not to.
A sign next to the newspapers said the artist, Robert Gober, was seeking to “question the authenticity of representation,” which may be what the rhinoceros truck is seeking to question, too.
The newspapers had to mean something, said museum visitor May Kesler, from Chevy Chase, Maryland, who spent more time looking at them than most people spend looking at newspapers these days.
“It tickles me,” she said. “I like it. It’s not the same as going to Burning Man, but I’m 67 and sleeping in the hot desert would make me anxious. This is easier.”