San Franciscans have one more chance to dance in the dark this year.
“Due to overwhelming demand,” Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added a second San Francisco concert to their upcoming “Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour.”
The Boss was originally only scheduled to perform at Chase Center on Dec. 8, the final stop of his 18 city tour across North America, his and the band’s first since their 2016 “The River Tour.”
Now, in addition to the Dec. 8 date, Springsteen and his longtime band partners will also perform in The City on Dec. 10, officials announced on Tuesday.
Tickets for the Dec. 10 concert will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans who already registered for the previously announced shows through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program will automatically be registered for the added show.
The two performances will be Springsteen’s first ever inside Chase Center, which opened in 2019.
Springsteen also additionally announced a second show in Pittsburgh on Sept. 14, giving him 24 North American dates on top of 30 European concerts during the tour. San Francisco and Pittsburgh are two of five U.S. cities that Springsteen will be performing twice in.
The tour is the first time Springsteen and the E Street Band have performed together since Saturday Night Live in Dec. 12, 2020.