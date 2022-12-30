The former UC Hastings College of the Law campus in San Francisco's Tenderloin District on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. A judge denied a preliminary injunction bid made by descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, the founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco.
A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that the state can tentatively change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law.
Judge Richard B. Ulmer issued an order on Friday that denied a preliminary injunction bid made by descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, the founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco.
The suit made by the founder's descendants claims that AB 1936, the law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 23 which authorizes the school's name change, violates a contract the state entered with Hastings in 1878.
The contract stipulates that "the law college founded and established by S. C. Hastings shall forever be known and designated as the Hastings College of the Law."
However, the college decided to move away from name after a 5-year restorative justice campaign in which historians found that about 20 years before founding the school, Hastings "funded and supported individuals who engaged in mass killings and other atrocities against the Yuki Indians, primarily from 1858 to 1860."
After the discovery, the school began offering pro bono legal services to California Native tribes, opened an Indigenous Law Center at the school and installed a permanent memorial space on campus before the university announced the law school would undergo a name change.
The Hastings family was joined in the suit by law school alumni and is represented by the Dhillon Law Group and the Center for American Liberty, a right-wing nonprofit.
UCSF provided a statement to The Examiner in the wake of the group's lawsuit:
"UC Hastings is disappointed that these plaintiffs are attempting to prevent the college’s name change, which was made official through AB 1936 without any no votes in the state Assembly and Senate and signed by the Governor," wrote the university. "The College remains committed to moving forward with the name change, and to continuing our restorative justice efforts with the support of the campus community."