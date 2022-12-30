UC Hastings

The former UC Hastings College of the Law campus in San Francisco's Tenderloin District on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. A judge denied a preliminary injunction bid made by descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, the founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco.

 Jessica Christian/The Examiner

A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that the state can tentatively change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law.

Judge Richard B. Ulmer issued an order on Friday that denied a preliminary injunction bid made by descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, the founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like