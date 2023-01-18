2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco.
Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years.
She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the Palace and generations of park visitors who were graced with her presence.
The snowy S.F. socialite brought an airy dignity to her role as park ambassador. Blanche was a mute swan, which are generally known to be frosty, to say the least. Other public figures like the Queen's swans in England and Wales have reinforced this reputation after repeatedly attacking guards and terrorizing an entire town in Wales.
But not Blanche.
She was a unique soul "blessed with a sanguine, gregarious temperament", wrote the S.F. Parks department.
"She was amazing. She loved people. She loved children. She thought anyone near the edge of the water was there to see her. People were mesmerized by how social she was," Hagerty said.
Like any good host, Blanche specialized in warm welcomes. Her tailfeather-wiggling greetings delighted visitors. Her starter of choice was a corn and clover crudité, but she had a weakness for the occasional Cheez-It chaser.
Blanche was a native San Franciscan, born May 5, 1994 and raised in the cradle of class: the pond at the Palace of Fine Arts. She followed a legacy of showmanship: her parents Friday and Stella were "deeply in love, even by mate-for-life standards," according to the SFRPD.
"Their courtship ritual looked like a minuet. They walked in a circle on land, turning their heads in unison and touching their chests together before making a heart shape with their beaks," recalled Hagerty.
Despite charmed appearances, spates of tragedy struck the Swan family over the years.
In 2001, Blanche's brother Mortimer became incensed after a territorial dispute and killed his own father and attacked his mother. He and Blanche's sister Knuckles, now a couple, were relocated to a farm in Pt Reyes.
Nine years later, when Blanche was 13, her mother was kidnapped and her sister was murdered in cold blood in the same six month period.
Despite Blanche's unwavering composure, she was unhappy alone on the pond. In the hopes of restoring the Swan family dignity, parks officials introduced her to a dashing young drake named Blue Boy in 2011, and sparks flew. The two became inseparable and raised many clutches of cygnets.
When Blue Boy passed away in 2021, Blanche remained at the Palace as a widow. But after concerns of avian flu began to proliferate in 2022, she bowed out that summer to live in the countryside with her son Stanley.
"She was in a beautiful place where she was so happy and she ruled the roost," said Hagerty. "The other swans recognized her as a queen and never one day passed where she wasn’t appreciated and given love."
The SFRPD asks that instead of flowers or bread, those who wish to pay homage to the queen of the Palace of Fine Arts may get outside and enjoy a park.