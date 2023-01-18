blanche

Blanche the Swan passed away peacefully at her residence in Sonoma County.

 Courtesy of S.F. Parks

2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco.

Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. 

blanche bowing

Blanche performing a delicate bow while swimming in the pond at the Palace of Fine Arts.
blanche and blue boy

Blanche, seated, and her husband Blue Boy, right. The two met in 2011 and tied the knot that spring.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like