A decades-old music and performance venue in San Francisco is being sued for alleged copyright infringement. Neck of the Woods, an Inner Richmond bar and venue established in 1973, is facing legal action from The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) “arising out of the unauthorized public performance of its members’ copyrighted musical works,” ASCAP wrote in a statement to The Examiner.
ASCAP is a nonprofit membership organization that represents independent musicians. The organization administers music licensing agreements to bars, restaurants and radio stations that allow them to play copyrighted music, either live or recorded. Musicians represented by ASCAP then receive royalties, the organization states. The organization regularly pursues legal action against unlicensed businesses. And so far, the lawsuits have had a “successful track record,” according to the ASCAP website.
Neck of the Woods is one of 12 bars and restaurants around the country against whom the association is taking action for these alleged infringements. Five of those establishments happen to be in California: Neck of the Woods; Sage Restaurant & Lounge in Whittier (Los Angeles County); Savoie Italian Eatery in Chula Vista (San Diego County); Drying Shed in San Jose, and Treehouse Rooftop in Los Angeles.
ASCAP Executive Vice President of Licensing Stephanie Ruyle claimed that “each of the establishments sued today has decided to use music without compensating songwriters.”
The statement released by ASCAP states that each venue named in the dozen lawsuits has been contacted multiple times by the organization regarding taking or honoring a license. Neck of the Woods was not available for comment at the press time.