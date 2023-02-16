nightclub

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers  administers music licensing agreements to bars, restaurants and radio stations that allow them to play copyrighted music, either live or recorded.

 By Examiner Staff / Joey Hernandez

A decades-old music and performance venue in San Francisco is being sued for alleged copyright infringement. Neck of the Woods, an Inner Richmond bar and venue established in 1973, is facing legal action from The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) “arising out of the unauthorized public performance of its members’ copyrighted musical works,” ASCAP wrote in a statement to The Examiner. 

ASCAP is a nonprofit membership organization that represents independent musicians. The organization administers music licensing agreements to bars, restaurants and radio stations that allow them to play copyrighted music, either live or recorded. Musicians represented by ASCAP then receive royalties, the organization states. The organization regularly pursues legal action against unlicensed businesses. And so far, the lawsuits have had a “successful track record,” according to the ASCAP website.  

