Every San Franciscan knows that spring has sprung when thousands of animals, butterflies, bumblebees, floral arrangements, cartoon characters, superheroes, celebrities, pink gorillas and everything under the sun (and out of it) take to the streets to run a 12k.

This year, they don't have to worry about lining the pockets of fringe conservative politicians.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like