Every San Franciscan knows that spring has sprung when thousands of animals, butterflies, bumblebees, floral arrangements, cartoon characters, superheroes, celebrities, pink gorillas and everything under the sun (and out of it) take to the streets to run a 12k.
This year, they don't have to worry about lining the pockets of fringe conservative politicians.
Silverback, a local sporting events production agency, has moved to the management side of the Bay to Breakers team after spending five years as an outside contractor.
It could be the spike in foot traffic that local economies need — and a leg up to California's legal cannabis business
While there are no planned changes to the event setup, Silverback CEO Kyle Meyers confirmed that he won't make the same mistake as his predecessor, Capstone Event Group — donating to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"As stewards of such an historic event, our number one goal will always be to deliver a safe and inclusive experience," Meyers told the Examiner. "Bay to Breakers is a time honored San Francisco tradition where all are welcome."
The typical "scandals" to come out of Bay to Breakers (in which runners frequently dress up in silly costumes or streak) were eclipsed last year by reports of unsavory political affiliations in leadership at then-management company Capstone, based in North Carolina.
Right before the race on May 15, journalists from SFist and the San Francisco Chronicle found that the chairman of Capstone, John Kane, had donated to fringe conservative politicians — including Greene, Rand Paul, Jim Jordan and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.
There are 30 pieces to choose from, all from the award-winning artists at a studio for the developmentally disabled.
Kane still works for Capstone according to Crunchbase, but the company has not been affiliated with Bay to Breakers since October.
The race is an apolitical event, but is self-described as "the personality of San Francisco" — which the Chronicle pointed out is "overwhelmingly" blue and socially liberal, having voted for Biden over Trump in 2020 by a factor of 15 to 1.
Meyers looks forward to working on the event and is keen to build back trust.
"There’s literally nothing like it anywhere else in the world. As a local business owner, resident of Ocean Beach, husband to a native San Franciscan and (parent) in the City, I understand the significance of this event and the importance of maintaining strong community relationships," he said. "Our number one goal is always to deliver a safe, organized, and memorable experience for everyone involved."
It's called Adopt-A-Yard-Tree — all you need is a shovel and a yard
Silverback has been producing the event since 2017, which means it's already been involved at most levels that runners and eventgoers would notice — getting permits, mapping routes, planning for medical emergencies and coordinating volunteers and vendors.
It joins Zappo's and Motiv Running, a similar company that purchased hosting rights to Bay to Breakers from Capstone in October, according to a press release from Silverback. Neither Motiv nor Capstone disclosed the amount Motiv paid for hosting rights to the race at time of publication.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.